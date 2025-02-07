"That's what happens when you are where you are loved and appreciated": Fans react to Lewis Hamilton's 4-word post 

Lewis Hamilton dropped an inside video of his first week of testing with Ferrari and called Maranello his home. Fans reacted to this video and appreciated the Brit's early synergy with the Italian team.

Hamilton realized his Maranello dream when he made a quick stop at Enzo Ferrari's legendary home on January 20, 2025. There began a series of pre-season testing events.

He drove the team's older models in Fiorano and Barcelona, including the Pirelli tire test. Days after this testing period concluded, Hamilton released a video of his first moments in the Ferrari garage on social media.

The video featured his team meeting with engineers, including his race engineer Ricciardo Adami. He further suited up and jumped into the cockpit to take the car out on track for a few laps.

Trending

Moreover, Lewis Hamilton dropped a heartwarming caption, which won the fans' hearts.

"Feeling right at home ~."

Expand Tweet

Fans reacted to his post and lauded Hamilton's instant connection with the Maranello-based squad.

"That's what happens when you are where you are loved and appreciated.🥹 may this be a most successful partnership , forza," a fan commented.

Expand Tweet

"Our new home🥲❤️," another fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

"Right where you belong!" a user commented.

A fan also wished Hamilton good luck for his debut season with Ferrari.

"Must be soo cool to be in red. Good luck!" a fan added.

"We never thought you would leave “home” but we now know, “home is where the heart is," another user said.

"A dream fulfilled🥲👑," a fan opined.

Lewis Hamilton has reportedly wrapped up his pre-season TPC testing and the Pirelli tire test and will likely represent Ferrari at the FIA 75th-anniversary event scheduled at the O2 Arena in London.

Moreover, the Italian team has planned a separate car launch event on February 19.

Eddie Jordan opens up on Lewis Hamilton reportedly crashing his Ferrari in Barcelona

Lewis Hamilton Tests For Ferrari (Image Source: Getty)

Lewis Hamilton reportedly crashed his SF-24 at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya during his four-day TPC test. He allegedly slammed into the barriers, and the car is believed to have sustained severe damage.

However, former F1 team owner Eddie Jordan is not too concerned about Hamilton's first crash with Ferrari. Talking to the Formula for Success podcast, Jordan said (via Crash.net):

“I don’t think that little off will faze him in the slightest because it happens to everyone. He will be given plenty of time by Ferrari. I think Ferrari will make and build more road cars and will have a bigger profit center because of Lewis. So they will be able to absolutely adequately offset any outside income or expenditure that they would have had with Lewis; it will be justified."

Lewis Hamilton has now exhausted his 1000 km TPC test run and will be able to drive the 2025 season challenger in Bahrain during pre-season testing.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback