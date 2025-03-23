“That’s why I have high hopes for the WCC”: Ferrari fans praise Lewis Hamilton’s team spirit for letting Charles Leclerc overtake him in Chinese GP

Lewis Hamilton's move on Charles Leclerc during the Chinese GP enabled Ferrari fans to hope for the World's Constructors' Championship this year. Ferrari lost the WCC last year to McLaren by 14 points, and coming into 2025, they started believing this could be their year.

During the Shanghai race, Hamilton let his teammate Leclerc go through as he started struggling with his car. He did it so that the Monegasque, who seemed superior at the time, could go and hunt Russell for P3. However, it wasn't the case, as the Mercedes driver was far too strong.

With Hamilton conceding a place, he gave away two points to his teammate. Witnessing this, fans took to their social media account to share their reactions where they drew a comparison with Carlos Sainz, Leclerc's former teammate at Ferrari.

While drawing the comparison, they concluded that Sainz would have never yielded for Leclerc, unlike Hamilton. Here are some more reactions taken from the micro-blogging site, X:

"Thats why I have high hopes for the WCC," a fan wrote.

"Having a teammate with an unclouded mind putting the team first, what a blessing, what a time to be alive," another fan wrote.

"MASSIVE RESPECT FOR HIM," another fan wrote.

"He would absolutely lose his mind," a fan wrote, possibly alluding to Sainz.

"We used to pray for times like this," a fan wrote.

"Hes such a king," a fan wrote, praising Hamilton.

However, not everyone agreed with the statements as some argued how Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc made contact in both the races this year so far. In comparison, fans also put forward the fact that Leclerc and Sainz never made contact in their four years as teammates.

How was Ferrari's 2025 Chinese GP outing?

The 2025 Chinese GP was a topsy-turvy race weekend for the Prancing Horse as they started with a pole and a win in the Sprint, thanks to Lewis Hamilton. But in the qualifying and main race, they were reduced to the fourth-best team on the grid.

Charles Leclerc of Monaco driving the (16) Scuderia Ferrari SF-25 leads Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain driving the (44) Scuderia Ferrari SF-25 on track during the F1 Grand Prix of China - Source: Getty

Leclerc finished the race in P5, behind race winner Oscar Piastri, P2 Lando Norris, P3 George Russell and P4 Max Verstappen. Leclerc's teammate, Lewis Hamilton came home in P6, and together they brought 18 points for the team.

Currently, they are in fourth place in the Constructors' Championship with 35 points after two races, and a sprint. They are behind McLaren, Mercedes, and Red Bull, and as of now, Ferrari's Championship hope looks like a distant dream as McLaren is still the strongest team on the grid.

