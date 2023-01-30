"That's the Mick we love to see!" - Mick Schumacher fans react to the German coming 2nd at 2023 Race of Champions

Mick Schumacher recently competed in the 2023 Race of Champions, which took place in Sweden. It is a race where some of the best motorsports drivers race each other in the snow.

Though compared to other drivers like Sebastian Vettel, Mika Hakkinen, Jamie Chadwick, etc., the young Schumacher isn't the best out there, he still raced in the event and managed to finish in second place. Since the German is now with the Mercedes F1 team as a third driver, their official Twitter account congratulated him for his performance.

Mick Schumacher's F1 career looked bleak after a difficult two years with Haas. Many pundits and close ones even advised him to stay in touch with good teams to have a chance to grab a seat in the future. Though he is with Mercedes, his future in F1 still looks uncertain. This was also a massive blow to several F1 fans, as they were eager to see another Schumacher dominate the grid.

Hence, when the young German was seen racing in the Race of Champions, people were extremely delighted. Moreover, he even finished second in the race, ahead of many other experienced drivers. This caused a massive uproar as F1 fans flooded social media platforms with positive comments.

Mick Schumacher fans celebrate the German coming 2nd in 2023 Race of Champions

Fans were elated to see Mick Schumacher on the podium in the Race of Champions. Twitter was filled with positive comments about the German and how proud fans were to see him finish second. They mentioned how he was able to beat other experienced drivers and how he would progress well at Mercedes.

"That's the Mick we love to see! So proud of him"

"SERIOUSLY BRILLIANT AMAZING FANTASTIC EXCELLENT BREATHTAKING SENSATIONAL"

"Is that Mick Schumacher who beat four-time World Champion Sebastian Vettel in equal machinery?"

"Well done Mick. You drove brilliantly. You should be extremely proud of yourself"

"Proud of him"

"Mick drove great yesterday and today. Vehicle control was excellent, flawless. Future F1 champion. We love him very much. We will always support him. Thanks to the Mercedes team. Future champion Mick is with you now."

"Not easy when you take on drivers who love these conditions. He’s in the playground of brilliant rally drivers. He did a fine job out there."

"I swear you are the most supportive admin ever, it's what Mick deserves"

"Admin u just made me have mercedes as my fav team for this"

Some of them discussed how difficult it can be to drive in the snow and finish second, especially when there are other rally drivers on the grid as well. Though Schumacher does not have a seat in F1, he might get an offer soon if he keeps performing well in other racing series.

