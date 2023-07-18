“That’s the way it is”- Former Red Bull F1 academy driver comments on the brutal reality post-Nyck de Vries sacking

Former Red Bull F1 academy driver Sebastian Buemi empathized with Nyck De Vries' sacking from the Red Bull camp. The former Formula E champion stated that survival in Formula 1 is difficult and a harsh reality.

Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda at the Rome ePrix weekend, Buemi said:

“Yeah yeah that’s the way it is. At least they gave him the opportunity to race in Formula 1. Of course it’s hard. Hard for me to comment on it as well because I am not close to the matter. But that’s the way it is. I’m sure he’ll have a great career ahead of him.”

Asked if it was difficult for FE drivers to make a transition to F1, the former Red Bull academy driver said:

“I think its just hard to perform in Formula 1, specially if you are (De Vries) in an AlphaTauri. It was not the best car. Clearly it is not easy. But I guess in the end he’s a talented guy and he did what he could.”

Having driven with Red Bull junior team Scuderia Toro Rosso before, Buemi commented on Nyck De Vries sacking as a very hard situation. The Swiss driver felt the Dutchman was a talented driver and did not have the car to display his full potential with AlphaTauri.

Having driven for the Faenza team before in F1, the Envision Racing Formula E driver explained that survival in F1 in general can be difficult. Without doubting the potential of De Vries, Buemi hopes the Dutchman has a good career ahead of him with plenty of opportunities.

De Vries will be replaced by Daniel Ricciardo from the Hungarian GP.

Former Red Bull junior team driver admits 2023 has been a difficult season for him

Red Bull test driver and athlete Sebastian Buemi believes his 2023 Formula E season has not lived up to his expectations. The Swiss driver expected better results this season and believes the next two rounds could be good for their team.

With teammate Nick Cassidy in the hunt for the title, Buemi’s role has been more of a subservient role to the New Zealander.

Speaking to Sportskeeda ahead of the Rome ePrix, the former Red Bull academy driver said:

“Slightly frustrated so far, I wanted to achieve more but that’s the way it is. So I’m trying to finish the season as well as I can. But here after few races I was expecting a bit more."

"I feel like we had good starting positions but unfortunately not many good points finishes so I hope in the last few races, we can do a good job."

He added:

"I think the two tracks that are coming up are two good tracks for us. Obviously we still need to do a good job. But yeah two good tracks and today’s qualifying already showed that we have a good car around here.”

Speaking about their preparations with the car, Buemi showed optimism, saying:

“It’s been quite good. We’ve had a great weekend in Portland. We’ve been trying to prepare the car. Now we are getting to the end of the season where reliability is becoming more and more important. But i think we are well prepared.”

Buemi is one of the most versatile and experienced talents on the FE grid. He clinched the Formula E title, WEC title twice (world endurance championship) and won the 24 hours of Le Mans four times.

After his debut with the Toro Rosso F1 team in 2009, the Envision Racing driver has achieved great success outside F1. He is currently one of the most successful drivers with 13 victories and is in his 10th season as the test driver for Red Bull.