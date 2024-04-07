“The admin is arguing with fans lol”; “I don’t even know what to say tbh”: F1 fans react to Mercedes admin ‘beefing’ with Lewis Hamilton supporters

F1 fans recently reacted to Mercedes's official X account admin arguing about the team's strategy with Lewis Hamilton's followers.

During the 2024 F1 Japanese Grand Prix, Mercedes's X account posted an update about Hamilton and George Russell switching positions since the former was struggling with his tires. The post had a lot of attention from fans since it was about the seven-time world champion switching positions with his teammate.

One fan wrote how they disliked the strategy and decision made by Mercedes to switch drivers. To this, the Mercedes X account's admin replied that it was Hamilton himself who suggested the switch on the team radio.

Soon after the team's social media admin's reply, several enraged fans started criticizing them for arguing about strategy with the fans. They termed the admin's behavior as 'embarrassing' and exclaimed how the team was in 'shambles', on and off the track.

Here are some of the reactions:

"Now the admin is arguing with fans lol, this whole team is in shambles," a fan wrote

"I don't even know what to say tbh," said another.

Admin beefing fans, and when you thought this team couldn’t become more of an embarrassment," another commented.

Some fans stated that the Mercedes X admin's reply felt passive-aggressive and unprofessional. One supporter also blamed them for not making a decent car.

"This feels quite passive aggressive," a supporter opined

"What an embarrassing tweet, show some professionalism," another exclaimed

"You're loud until it's time to actually build a good car," a fan added.

Lewis Hamilton felt much more comfortable driving the Mercedes W15 around Japan

Lewis Hamilton was happy with how the Mercedes W15 felt at the 2024 F1 Japanese GP.

Speaking to on-site media after the qualifying session, the Brit praised the Brackley-based team for working hard on the car after a horrendous race weekend in Australia, where he retired due to engine failure. He added that the car's balance felt great during practice and qualifying sessions.

“Yeah it's been a night and day difference in the weekend so far, just in terms of how far we've got with the car. I think we did a pretty good job over this past week, just the analysis everyone’s done at the factory to try and understand how we can get the car in the sweet spot. The car's been much nicer to drive this weekend. Particularly at a track like this where you need a nice balance," Lewis Hamilton said.

Hamilton qualified in P7 but struggled quite a lot during the main race. He dropped down to P9 and only scored two points in Japan while his teammate, Russell, finished in seventh with six points to his name.