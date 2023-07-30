Mercedes boss Toto Wolff defended having extra formation laps behind the safety car at the 2023 Belgian GP sprint race. Speaking to media including Sportskeeda, the Austrian cited safety and tricky wet weather as the primary reasons behind the race director's decisions.

Asked if the multiple formation laps cutting the race short were necessary, the Mercedes boss said:

“I think you can absolutely understand that everyone played safe in Spa. We had two terrible accidents, with the last one in similar conditions in the rain, where drivers couldn’t see because of the spray. So its clear the approach here needed to be on the super safe side. I think that was right. The spray on the new tarmac is pretty bad and to leave these laps was the right thing to do.

"Now whether you know there’s a system where we couldn’t take them back or get them off throughout the sprint race is a different question, but the current regulations don't allow this. I would have also liked proper 15 laps or 17 laps under regular conditions too, to see how it pans out.”

Formula 1 @F1



Red Bull: "The plan is for four laps behind the Safety Car, and then a rolling start"



Max: "Okay, that's a smart decision"



#BelgianGP #F1Sprint pic.twitter.com/ZF1qsymlOm Red Bull: "The plan is for four laps behind the Safety Car, and then a rolling start"Max: "Okay, that's a smart decision"

Asked about the safety of racing at the Spa circuit in such conditions and improvements that can be made, the Mercedes chief said:

“Spa and the L’ Eau Rouge, some of these corners are what makes Formula 1 that dangerous sport. But the cars are very quick, the spray is very bad. What is it that we can do jointly to keep the absolute brilliant race track here on the calendar, whilst making sure there is no visibility blurring.”

Wolff defended the decision taken by the race director to cut six laps out of the 17-lap sprint race. He believes it was in the best interest of the safety of the sport and was the right decision.

In light of recent events, especially Dilano van’t Hoff losing his life in an accident in similar conditions at the same circuit, Wolff stated that everyone wanted a safe race.

He felt there is no provision in the current rules where more laps can be added to the race after the decision is made to cut it short. Therefore, he stated, that the decision could not be reconsidered when the weather cleared up.

The Austrian claimed that the spray of the cars on the freshly resurfaced tarmac at Spa Francorchamps leads to poor visibility and has often been a reason for chaos.

As far as the safety of wet weather driving at Spa Francorchamps is concerned, the Mercedes team boss felt that it is something that the sport needs to work towards improving.

Mercedes boss believes inconsistent performance of new generation cars makes them unpredictable

As said to Sportskeeda in Hungary too, Toto Wolff reiterated his view that the inconsistency of the current F1 cars makes it difficult to optimise them. The Mercedes Executive Director felt it is very tricky to develop them and be able to unleash their full potential.

According to him, they tend to slide back and forth with their performance. Wolff felt that it was difficult to determine if the changes made to their current car had made a difference in performance.

Asked if the changes made to their car were effective enough, the Mercedes boss replied:

“I don’t know. These cars are on the knife’s edge and you can quickly fall of it and lose the confidence, and on the other side, you are within that corridor sweet spot. Having said that, that car has no sweet spot, but more in that zone, understanding [what] it will do next, I think there’s a big difference. You can quickly, as is said before, quickly be warned of these situations and know if it goes against you or for you.”

Mercedes brought an updated floor, front and rear wing, sidepod inlet, and performance flow conditioning engine cover to the Belgium GP. Given the tricky weather and track conditions, it hasn’t been the best circuit or race weekend to understand if their upgrade has worked.

The Silver Arrows squad are currently placed second in the championship and is facing stiff competition from McLaren and Ferrari.