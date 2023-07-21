"The never ending revolving door": Fans react to Alpine CEO's departure from the French squad

F1 fans had a field day on social media after it was announced that Alpine F1 CEO Laurent Rossi will be replaced by Phillipe Krief with immediate effect.

The French team has made a lot of changes to the leadership since the beginning of the 2021 season and will have a new CEO for the third time in three years. Rossi had been in the limelight for criticizing the team's performance this season.

Renault Group CEO Luca de Meo thanked Rossi for his commitment to the team and said:

"I would like to thank Laurent for his unwavering commitment over the last two years at the helm of Alpine. Laurent has set out a clear and ambitious strategy for the brand. He has put the team in the best possible position to achieve its long-term goals."

Addressing Rossi's replacement, he continued:

“Alpine is now ready to enter a new phase of its development and to become a brand of the future. Philippe combines a long industry experience, great technical knowledge with the leadership qualities that are key to the success of our project, including the launch of the brand's new vehicles starting next year. I fully trust Philippe and his team to take Alpine to new heights.”

F1 fans took to social media to give their reactions, with one fan commenting on the revolving door at the team, writing:

"The never-ending revolving door that is Alpine F1."

Here are some more reactions:

Frank @Frankenastros @F1 Clearly Rossi wasn't taking the team in the right direction. I'm really hoping this will be a positive change for Alpine.

Ville Nikkari @VilleNikkari @F1 Will he start a new 100-race to Glory project?

Alpine F1 team boss on their performance in the 2023 season

Otmar Szafnaeur stated that he was a bit surprised with the performance jump of rivals McLaren in the last two races while their pace have also improved slightly.

He said, as per F1.com:

“The last two races, they are much more competitive, and surprisingly so. It’s a combination of things, you’ll have to ask them but I think they will tell you it’s a combination of things. Last year, we were not too dissimilar except for the fact that Aston was all the way behind the rest of us."

"I have to look after this, but we are closer to Mercedes and Ferrari, [and] we maintained our relative difference to Red Bull. But Aston just jumped us and some others. So, it looks like that. If I look at the points, we are sixth now, which is not where we want to be, so we need to start scoring points.”

It will be interesting to see how the team fares for the remainder of the season.