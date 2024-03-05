"The off-track drama these weeks is PEAK": Fans react to the FIA president reportedly being investigated for interfering in a race result

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem is reportedly under investigation for interfering with an F1 race result.

According to BBC Sport, a whistleblower told F1's governing body that Ben Sulayem interfered with the race results of the 2023 F1 Saudi Arabian GP. According to the informer, he overturned a 10-second time penalty given to Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso for his mechanics working on the car while serving a five-second penalty.

The whistleblower apparently claimed that Ben Sulayem called FIA vice president for the Middle East, Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, during the race and urged that Alonso's penalty be revoked.

Expand Tweet

After reports of Mohammed Ben Sulayem's investigation went viral on X, many fans were surprised and enraged with the F1's governing body.

One of the fans mentioned that though there was no on-track action in F1 at the moment, the off-track drama was soaring. Before allegations were made against Ben Sulayem, Red Bull was in the spotlight after its team principal Christian Horner was accused of inappropriate behavior by a female employee.

"Oh my god. We don’t have on track drama but damn, the off track drama these weeks is PEAK," one fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Several fans recalled the infamous 2021 F1 Abu Dhabi GP, where Verstappen overtook Lewis Hamilton on the final lap to win the Drivers' Championship under controversial circumstances, and blamed Mohammed Ben Sulayem for brushing away the investigation of the race.

"This is the same guy that oversaw the Abu Dhabi 2021 investigation," another fan added.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

FIA president urged Max Verstappen to publicly support Red Bull team boss Christian Horner - Reports

On Sunday, Dutch media outlet De Telegraaf reported that FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem requested Max Verstappen to support Christian Horner publicly amid the investigation fiasco. The report was later supported by the BBC as well.

Horner was recently accused of inappropriate behavior by a female employee. Red Bull Racing's parent company initiated an internal investigation into the matter and eventually cleared Horner of any charges. However, the situation blew up once again when an anonymous email leaked purported messages between Horner and the female employee.

The escalated situation called for attention from F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali and FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem, who held a meeting with Red Bull's team principal in Bahrain.

Since Max Verstappen only gave qualified support to Horner during interviews at the Bahrain GP, Ben Sulayem reportedly requested the Dutch driver show more support towards his team boss.