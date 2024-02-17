"There's no in-between about his case" - Fans react to reports of Red Bull expediting Christian Horner's internal investigation

F1 fans were left raging after reports suggested that the internal investigation against Red Bull team boss Christian Horner could be concluded early next week.

Horner is currently facing allegations of 'inappropriate behavior' with a staff member and an investigation is being conducted by the parent company. He was called in for questioning by the external investigators on February 9 but the results were inconclusive.

It is now being reported by the Times that Red Bull wants to accelerate the process and conclude the investigation before the 2024 season commences in Bahrain at the end of the month.

F1 fans took to social media to give their reactions to the reports, with one fan claiming that the case is very clear and might see Horner being innocent or being fired from his role. He wrote:

"There's no in-between between his case, with what it's known to be about. Even as a huge Red Bull fan, I wouldn't want to see him lead the team, had he done something wrong. Conversely, if completely innocent, I'd like him to take action against those who've tried to defame him."

While some fans wanted the energy drink brand to let Christian Horner go immediately:

Red Bull team boss speaks about the allegations laid against him

Red Bull Team Principal Christian Horner stated that he is complying with the investigation despite denying the allegations laid against him.

As per The Mirror, Horner said:

"I’m confident in the process and working with the process. [I] deny absolutely any allegation that has been made against me and yeah, you know it’s… I just continue to work within that process until it's concluded."

He doubled down and added that he was committed to his role within the team, adding:

"Look I’m absolutely committed to this team. I’ve been here since the beginning, I built this team, and there’s been highs and lows along the way as you’ve seen in some of the videos that you’ve seen earlier.

"We’ve won 113 races, we’ve won seven drivers’ world championships, we’ve won six constructors’ world championships in 19 seasons, and that’s in the history books now but it’s what lies ahead that’s always important."