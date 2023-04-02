Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton took a cheeky jibe at Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso at the 2023 Australian GP at Albert Park Circuit on Sunday.

The two former McLaren teammates were involved in a rousing fight for P2, with Hamilton narrowly edging out the two-time world champion after pushing each other to the limit.

The Spaniard tried to get into the DRS window of the Mercedes driver in an effort to snatch P2. However, Hamilton, who was at his aggressive best, gave out a punchy radio message to his team:

“There’s no way I'm losing to him”

Mercedes-AMG F1 News ✇ @MercedesNewsUK Lewis Hamilton: “There’s no way I’m losing to him [Alonso].” Lewis Hamilton: “There’s no way I’m losing to him [Alonso].”

That sent F1 Twitter into a frenzy as they reacted and showered their love on Lewis Hamilton:

rin 🐞 @goatforty4 “there's no way I'm losing out to him” LEWIS HAMILTON I LOVE U “there's no way I'm losing out to him” LEWIS HAMILTON I LOVE U 😭😭

Mercedes.F1Motorsports @MF1motorsports Lewis Hamilton: “There’s no way I’m losing to him [Alonso].” Lewis Hamilton: “There’s no way I’m losing to him [Alonso].” https://t.co/hSEH3KV0sr

chloe⁴⁴ @chloeteamlh “ there’s no way I’m losing out to him” - sir lewis hamilton



I love him for saying this “ there’s no way I’m losing out to him” - sir lewis hamilton I love him for saying this https://t.co/M7Y17yZsjL

olivia 🚀 @thevveather “no way i’m losing out to him” lewis hamilton you rock my world “no way i’m losing out to him” lewis hamilton you rock my world 💀

Ben @Ben__F1 Fernando Alonso only barely losing to Lewis Hamilton on merit in the same car is the greatest achievement of his career Fernando Alonso only barely losing to Lewis Hamilton on merit in the same car is the greatest achievement of his career

ء @hvmza97



“I’m not losing out to him” I love the Alonso / Hamilton rivalry“I’m not losing out to him” I love the Alonso / Hamilton rivalry 😂“I’m not losing out to him”

f1spillthetea @f1spillthetea Lewis "I'm not losing out to him [Fernando Alonso]" Hamilton Lewis "I'm not losing out to him [Fernando Alonso]" Hamilton https://t.co/nyyF8YRJWr

“It would be nice to end our careers together" - Fernando Alonso on Lewis Hamilton

Fernando Alonso said that he would be happy to race alongside the seven-time world champion once more to end their careers. He said:

“It would be nice to end our careers together. I’d love that. We had a difficult season, but we respected what the other was doing on track and still do. We each consider the other to be a talented driver and one of the toughest competitors we have ever met."

He did not agree with Lewis Hamilton's claims that RB19 was the 'fastest' car ever that the Briton has ever seen, though:

“I don’t agree at all. Last week (in Saudi Arabia), I finished 20 seconds behind Checo and Max (Verstappen). He and (Nico) Rosberg were a minute ahead in 2014 and 2015. ... He has a short memory; he’s getting old!

“With a normal car, you can see that he has weaknesses. Before, he drove alone or sometimes with his teammate. But look, he is the record holder for poles ,and George Russell has just given him a 2-0 in qualifying this season. It just goes to show how much the car is still a key factor…”.

It will be fascinating to see if fans are treated to more battles between the two world champions this season.

