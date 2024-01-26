"They’re better off selling that team to Andretti": Fans react to Haas team principal's disappointing outlook for the upcoming season

F1 fans were left fuming after Haas team principal Ayao Komatsu mentioned that the team's goal for the 2024 season was to finish P8 in the Constructor's Championship.

The Japanese claimed that it would be difficult to beat two other teams on the grid given their infrastructure and the budget. The American team had a disappointing 2023 campaign as they finished at the bottom of the grid after a P8 finish in the 2022 season.

Speaking with Auto-sport Web, Komatsu spoke about their goals for the 2024 season.

"You might think that's about it, but it's eighth place. We were in last place in 2023, so we have to beat the other two teams, but considering the current state of the team, we don't have the elements to win. If we are a small team and have a smaller budget than others, and if we don't have a good structure as a team, there's no way we can compete.

"There's less than a month until pre-season testing, but I think the car we'll take to Bahrain is still at the bottom. It's not the aerodynamics staff's fault, but the timing of the decisions they've made so far has delayed development, so they didn't have much time," he said.

F1 fans took to social media to give their reactions to Komatsu's comments.

"They’re better off selling that team to Andretti."

Haas team principal speaks about his leadership style

Haas team principal stated that he won't be working alone in the team and will take full support from everyone to take themselves forward in the future.

Ayao Komatsu said:

"I tell the team that I don't do something by myself, but that we all do it together. My role is to set clear goals and policies for the team, communicate properly, and create an environment where everyone can give their all. I believe that this is what leadership is all about."

It will be fascinating to see if Haas can improve on the problems they faced under the leadership of Guenther Steiner. They would want to develop a competitive package to utilize some of the weekends and score as many points as possible. They will not want a repeat of the 2021 season, where they did not score any points.