"This is absolutely disgraceful": Fans react to Lewis Hamilton recollecting how Mercedes didn't listen to him in 2022

Netflix's F1 Drive to Survive Season 6 is available on select media. One of the episodes showcases Lewis Hamilton recalling how Mercedes did not listen to him about the failed car concept in 2022.

On the show, Hamilton said that how he complained about the development path the team was taking and that they needed to fix the situation.

“I remember complaining to the team and being like, look, we have to make these changes, otherwise this is the trajectory we’re going to go on and this is where we’re going to end up. Please, please do something about it," said Hamilton.

He added that Mercedes said that he was wrong and that they knew what they were doing. However, when the team went into the season, he said that they came back and agreed that he was right:

“I remember they said, like, we know what we’re doing, you’re wrong. And that was definitely an interesting moment.

"I was like, okay, I’ll step back, don’t want to step on anybody’s toes. Then when we got into the season, then we spoke again (they said) ‘Oh, maybe you were right.”

Expand Tweet

Following these statements from Lewis Hamilton, F1 fans reacted. Some fired shots at Mercedes, noting how they should have listened to a seven-time world champion and not dismissed his suggestions.

Here are some of the reactions:

"Lewis Hamilton is a multiple world championship winner with unparalleled experience and understanding. Yet, the team chose to dismiss his valuable advice. This is absolutely disgraceful in so many aspects," a fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"The fact that he felt like “don’t want to step on anybody’s toes” is a problem. He is THE most F1 successful driver of all time. You don’t think Schumacher or Senna stepped on toes? Champions are (& should be!) demanding, but this team made him feel he should sit down & shut up," another fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Some fans also speculated that it could have been the first crack in Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes' relationship, which eventually led to his impending move to Ferarri in 2025.

"This particular moment is where the rift started. And Lewis and the team moved slowly further away until the dramatic earthquake of deciding to leave the team," one fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

F1 pundit feels Mercedes owes everything to Lewis Hamilton

F1 pundit Simon Lazenby reckons Mercedes owes almost everything to Lewis Hamilton, as he helped the team dominate in F1 for so long.

On the Sky Sports F1 podcast, Lazenby said that the British driver has done quite a lot for the team and that they owe him respect for what he has achieved:

“Lewis has brought everything to Mercedes. Therefore, they kind of do owe him, a little bit.

"I think they owe him everything really and they probably owe him the respect he deserves, to treat him like the great champion he is for the time he has remaining at Mercedes. As far as he is concerned, I don’t think it’s going to be emotion."

Lewis Hamilton joined Mercedes in 2013 and won his first championship with them in 2014. He helped them to eight consecutive Constructors' Champions, winning six drivers' titles himself, the last of which came in 2021.