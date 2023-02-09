The McLaren F1 team announced that they will be breaking tradition in 2023 as they will be changing the sequence number for their car. The British team mentioned that the 2023 challenger, which will be launched on February 13th, will be named MCL60 instead of MCL37.

This year, the iconic motorsport brand celebrated its 60th anniversary since its inception. They will be paying homage to the former F1 driver and their late founder Bruce McLaren by renaming the new 2023 car. The Papaya team is one of the most popular on the F1 grid and boasts a huge number of fans, who took to social media to share their reactions to the news.

A special name for a special year. Proud of our past. Embracing our present. Shaping our future.A special name for a special year. #MCL60 coming Proud of our past. Embracing our present. Shaping our future. 👊A special name for a special year. #MCL60 coming 🔜 👀 https://t.co/GRopoUh2At

YouTuber Benjamin Daly commented that he had high hopes for the new livery, stating:

"This better be gud,"

While another fan gave his approval to the team changing its number as they claimed that number 37 might be cursed.

"That’s hot, 37 would have been such a cursed number,"

Here are some more reactions:

Axel 🇺🇦 @axelkoto_ @McLarenF1 I’m hoping it’ll be a heritage edition livery of some kind to celebrate 60 years. @McLarenF1 I’m hoping it’ll be a heritage edition livery of some kind to celebrate 60 years.

Phillippa Jane @pgillett2022 @McLarenF1 Nice way to honour the dream Bruce McLaren had & that lives on throughout out the team... #F1 @McLarenF1 Nice way to honour the dream Bruce McLaren had & that lives on throughout out the team... #F1

Katie Daly @katiedaly92 @McLarenF1 Had a feeling it wasn’t going to be MCL37 for such a special year! @McLarenF1 Had a feeling it wasn’t going to be MCL37 for such a special year!

Allan Fernandes @allanfern516 @McLarenF1 They're going the ferrari way in terms of naming the car @McLarenF1 They're going the ferrari way in terms of naming the car

“We are thrilled to welcome DP World to the McLaren family" - McLaren CEO Zak Brown

Zak Brown mentioned that he was thrilled that DP World would be joining the team as a partner ahead of the 2023 season. On the team's official website, the American revealed that the partnership will help with the team's logistics, stating:

“We are thrilled to welcome DP World to the McLaren family. Logistics is a significant challenge in a global sport like Formula 1, and DP World’s smart solutions will help us enhance the efficiency of our partner and supply chain network, contributing to performance on and off the track."

He added:

“We are proud to partner with a brand that shares our values in sustainability, including our journey to reduce emissions from our sport. We look forward to going racing with DP World in 2023.”

Mohammed Akoojee, COO of DP World, also mentioned that they were excited to enter a partnership with the iconic team, adding:

“We are delighted to join forces with Zak and the McLaren team at an extremely exciting time for both DP World and motorsports. We take great pride in leading innovation in global supply chains and this partnership will showcase our logistics capability alongside one of the most dynamic players in the sector,"

DP World was previously in partnership with the Renault F1 team during the 2019 and 2020 seasons before joining hands with the British team.

