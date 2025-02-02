  • home icon
  • "This is how we find out Liam Lawson doesn’t understand what aura is?": Fans react to the Kiwi picking Max Verstappen as the driver with the most aura

"This is how we find out Liam Lawson doesn’t understand what aura is?": Fans react to the Kiwi picking Max Verstappen as the driver with the most aura

By Geetansh Pasricha
Modified Feb 02, 2025 17:30 GMT
Liam Lawson and Instagram comment
Liam Lawson and Instagram comment Source - Getty and Instagram/@espnf1

Liam Lawson has soared in popularity in F1 fandom for giving his take on multiple matters. Moreover, in a reel posted by ESPN F1, the New Zealander shared how Max Verstappen has the best aura on the F1 grid, but a certain section of fans didn't have the same welcoming reaction to this opinion.

Lawson would race for Red Bull in the 2025 season. His jump to the senior outfit has been the fastest in the team's history. However, with his linkage to the Austrian giant, fans have been skeptical of his views.

In the Instagram reel, he chose Lewis Hamilton to have the best and worst style on the grid, while he was full of praise for his teammate by claiming that he had the most aura, and was the most relaxed driver in the paddock:

"Liam Lawson has to choose between his fellow F1 drivers 👀"

However, this appreciation of the Dutchman didn't go well with fans, who questioned whether Liam Lawson even knows what aura means:

"This is how we find out that Liam doesn't know what Aura is?"
Comment on ESPN F1&#039;s reel featuring Lawson, credits - Instagram
"Best aura max?"
Comment on ESPN F1&#039;s reel featuring Lawson, credits - Instagram
Despite the criticism, some commended him for his honest take during the rapid-fire challenge:

"Good answers.. he seems honest"
Comment on ESPN F1&#039;s reel featuring Lawson, credits - Instagram
On the other hand, some complained regarding how fans allegedly discredited Verstappen:

"4-time champion dominated the whole grid how does he not have aura, Max haters do ANYTHING to discredit him, get a job."
Comment on ESPN F1&#039;s reel featuring Lawson, credits - Instagram
Liam Lawson has replaced Sergio Perez at Red Bull and a lot of eyes would be on him during his first year with the team.

Liam Lawson knows his role at Red Bull

Liam Lawson at the Oracle Red Bull Racing Factory - Source: Getty
While Red Bull are happy with Verstappen's performance, they have been looking around for a consistent second driver. With the 22-year-old filling in for that duty, Lawson admitted how he is not focused on mounting a challenge in the drivers' standings, and said (via Red Bull):

"Obviously, as Formula 1 drivers, we all share the same goal: winning a world championship. That is my goal and always has been. But I know that coming into Oracle Red Bull Racing, the focus is on achieving the Constructors’ Championship."

The 22-year-old then shared his thoughts on becoming Max Verstappen's teammate and added:

"Max has always been kind and supportive, even when I was in Super Formula. He’s someone who loves motorsport and watches it all. To have him as a teammate is incredible. There’s nobody better to learn from."

The 2025 F1 season is slated to start on March 16, at the Albert Park Circuit in Melbourne, Australia.

Edited by Rupesh Kumar
