"This is just so hilarious to read" - Fans in split as Felipe Massa calls for Lewis Hamilton's support in legal proceedings 

F1 fans were in splits after Felipe Massa's legal team asked Lewis Hamilton for his support in their legal proceedings that might see the British driver losing the first world championship that he won in 2008.

The former Brazilian F1 driver has moved forward with the legal proceedings after he claimed that he was "robbed out of the 2008 title" given the events of the "controversial" Singapore GP from that season. Massa believes that he was fighting the case to "bring justice to the sport" and not recoup money that he might have earned from clinching the title.

However, in a recent turn of events, Felipe Massa's lawyer Bernardo Viana from the Sao Paulo Vieira Rezende Advogados law, sought Lewis Hamilton for his support, claiming that the Briton has "always respected integrity of the sport".

“He is an important ambassador for the sport and has always defended sporting integrity. He is an honorary Brazilian citizen and very well-liked by Brazilians, so I hope he will support us. We have absolutely nothing against Hamilton," he told Reuters.

F1 fans took to social media to give their reactions, with one fan claiming that the whole situation was 'hilarious', saying:

"This is just so hilarious to read, the lawyers are wilding out."

Here are some more reactions:

Mercedes Team Principal discusses the reason behind delay in Lewis Hamilton's new deal

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff mentioned that the marketing duties were the reason behind the delay in Lewis Hamilton's new deal.

As per Crash.net, Wolff said:

“Lewis and I were clear on the major terms in June and July. Things were just dribbling along. Bubbling along slowly. Then it was summer break. In the end, it was about marketing – not really the big relevant topics. That took a bit of time.”

Former F1 driver David Coulthard previously divulged the reason behind Lewis Hamilton's new deal getting delayed. He said:

“Mercedes will want a certain amount of time from Lewis for their partners. Mercedes will have sold sponsorship to obtain access to their drivers. Some businesses will have signed up with the Silver Arrows because Lewis is there, rather than George Russell. Perhaps Lewis might want to do fewer days or have fewer commitments.

Lewis Hamilton signed a new deal with the German team that will see him driving for them until the end of the 2025 season and stake a claim for his eighth world championship.