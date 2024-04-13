"This doesn't sound right; I’m praying we get Carlos Sainz": Fans divided on reports of the Spaniard signing a contract with Mercedes

Recent reports claim that Carlos Sainz is close to signing a deal with Mercedes for the 2025 F1 season.

Ever since Ferrari announced that they will be replacing Sainz with Lewis Hamilton in 2025, the former became a free agent and started searching for a new team. The Spaniard has had some of his best performances in recent history, with him being the only non-Red Bull driver to win a race in the 2023 F1 season. He already won a race in the 2024 F1 Australian GP, where defending world champion Max Verstappen retired due to brake failure.

In the past, many reports emerged, linking Carlos Sainz to teams like Mercedes, Audi, and even Red Bull. While Sainz is searching for a team, Mercedes is also searching for a competent driver who could fill Hamilton's shoes once he leaves the Silver Arrows after 12 years.

According to recent reports from Corriere dello Sport, Sainz has already signed a contract with the Brackley-based team for 2025. On the other hand, FUnoAnalisiTechnica reports that Mercedes has offered a 1+1 year deal to the Spaniard.

Expand Tweet

Some fans were not keen on seeing Carlos Sainz drive for Mercedes. They discussed how the reported contract would not be too tempting for the Spaniard and that he should look elsewhere.

Here are some of the reactions:

"This doesn't sound right. Sainz didn't want a 1+1 contract with Ferrari. Thats why contract negotiations elongated, back in December. Why would he accept and 1+1 offer from midfield team. Especially while everyone praises him so high."

Expand Tweet

"Feels like a loss for Carlos. There isn’t a better choice right now, but that Mercedes doesn’t have it this year. Hopefully they get it together next season," one fan added.

"That's sainz we're talking about...," another mulled over.

On the other hand, some F1 fans hoped that Sainz would join the Brackley-based team. They also discussed that this move would give Mercedes time to better prepare their junior driver, Kimi Antonelli, for F1.

"I’m praying we get Sainz, he’s such a good driver," praised a fan.

Expand Tweet

"Wouldn't mind Saniz...Antonelli can develop at Williams for 2 years," another fan added.

"Makes absolute sense from both sides tbh. Sainz gets to see what Merc has in store before 26 regs and Audi coming in. Merc have a solid driver pairing and time for Antonelli to develop in F2," someone chimed in.

"Would be the most logical signing on the grid," a fan claimed.

F1 pundit feels the only realistic option Carlos Sainz has is to move to Audi

F1 pundit Peter Windsor recently explored Carlos Sainz's options for 2025 and concluded that Audi would be his best bet.

Speaking on Cameron F1 YouTube channel, he initially touched on Red Bull and how they would keep Sergio Perez following his decent performance at the start of 2024. He also mentioned Mercedes and said that they could promote junior driver Kimi Antonelli sooner. In conclusion, he stated that Sainz's best option is to move to Sauber, which would later become Audi in 2026.

"They could offer him one year at Mercedes before they [the team] sign the great Kimi [Antonelli] or they might even race the great Kimi next year if he's going to be in a Williams at Monza, as they say. So that doesn't leave anything other than Audi for Carlos," Windsor said.

As of now, Carlos Sainz is performing brilliantly with Ferrari. He stands in fourth place with 55 points, only four points behind his teammate, Charles Leclerc.