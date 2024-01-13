"Toto trying to avoid this in every way" - Fans react to Romain Grosjean sharing he's not yet had the Mercedes test that Toto Wolff promised

Several F1 fans were suspicious after former F1 driver Romain Grosjean mentioned that he had not had his Mercedes test yet.

The French driver was promised a test in the all-conquering Mercedes W11 that saw them dominate the field in the 2020 season, after his fiery crash at the Bahrain GP the same year. There have been several attempts by both parties to honor the promise but it has not culminated yet.

Speaking with GP Racing Magazine, Romain Grosjean admitted that it was 'his fault' that the test has not gone forward yet as he has been very busy since leaving F1.

“We have not yet found a suitable moment. That's completely my fault. It's not easy (to plan it). I drive 30 race weekends a year. You complain about 24 races in F1. I have 18 in IndyCar, seven in endurance racing, and five with Canal+ (TV- broadcast)."

F1 fans took to social media to give their reactions to the news, with one fan claiming that Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff was trying to avoid the test:

"GIVE IT A REST GROSJEAN. TOTO TRYING TO AVOID THIS IN EVERY WAY AND SHAPE POSSIBLE."

Expand Tweet

Here are a few more reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Mercedes team boss talks about the 2024 challenger

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff recently stated that they were changing the entire concept ahead of the 2024 season after finishing P2 in 2023.

Speaking with F1.com, Wolff claimed that he was a pessimist and saw the P2 finish as losing P1. He said:

“That's why, also today, I sit here with a bittersweet feeling: We've won P2 [in 2023 but] we've lost P1. We're changing the concept, we're completely moving away from how we laid out the chassis, the weight distribution, and the airflow. Literally, there's almost every component being changed, because only by doing that, I think we have a chance.

“We could get it wrong also. So, between not gaining what we expect, to catching up and making a big step, and competing at the front, everything is possible. If you ask me today, as always, skepticism, but that's the mentality of the team that pushes us forward, to never give up.”

There are a lot of expectations from the W15, and many in the sport are hopeful that it will be a challenge to the mighty Red Bull RB20. The former world champions have the line-up to take the fight to the Austrian team but their cars have let them down in recent times.