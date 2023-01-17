Toto Wolff is 'helping to shield' Lewis Hamilton from F1 and its new rule banning political activism during the off-season

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff revealed that he has not yet spoken to Lewis Hamilton regarding F1's ban on political statements. The new rule will have the greatest impact on the Briton, who has used his massive reach to raise awareness about various global issues.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Toto Wolff explained how he wants Lewis Hamilton to enjoy his off-season and time away from F1. The Austrian assured that the topic of the sport's new rule would be discussed in a positive light once the driver was back on duty. Wolff said:

"We haven't talked about the political situation because he's in his off-season and I think it's important to shield yourself from F1. This is what I'm very much doing, helping to shield. Once he's back, these things will certainly be discussed with a positive mindset. I think we need to see how this really pans out. We understand that sports are here to not make politics, but on the contrary, unite."

The Mercedes team principal also mentioned how conversations between FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem and Lewis Hamilton have always been positive. Hence, there is no doubt that there will be a proper discussion between them regarding the new rule that curbs political statements. Toto Wolff said:

"I have no doubt that Mohammed Ben Sulayem and the FIA mean well to achieve the right things, it's just about aligning that with drivers that have been more outspoken in the past. Every time, I know when Mohammed has spoken to Lewis and the other way around, it has ended up in a positive conversation."

Lewis Hamilton on F1's new rule to curb political statements

After F1 banned teams and drivers from making political statements on race weekends, Lewis Hamilton was saddened by the new rule. Speaking to The New York Times, the Briton hopes that this barrier will soon be reconsidered and removed from the FIA. He said:

"There are still so many barriers still in place. Hopefully, it's not going to be like this for much longer, but it's just sad to see we are still finding those things today."

Later on, he also explained how important it is to have conversations about these global issues. By bringing these problems into the spotlight, they can be rectified and resolved much more quickly. Hamilton said:

"If I don't have these conversations with people, if I don't bring up these difficult conversations, they won't necessarily get discussed or tackled, or energy from organizations won't necessarily be put into creating more inclusivity. Spending the time having those conversations and what it means and how positive it could be for everybody, it takes time. It's a constant job to have them."

The new amendment was implemented by the FIA to simply align F1 regulations with that of the International Olympic Committee. If teams or drivers want to make a statement on any global issue, they must have written permission from the FIA to do so.

