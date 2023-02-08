Valtteri Bottas is not known for his jokes and usually has a serious and subtle personality in front of the cameras. However, he recently joked about Alfa Romeo's 2023 challenger during the team's car launch on February 7th.

When asked about how he feels about the car and how next season will turn out for the team, Valtteri Bottas spoke at length about his role in the team and how he wants to lead them forward with the help of the new car. Zhou Guanyu also joined in and gave his insight on the topic.

However, at the end of the entire question and discussion, the Finn made a hilarious joke about how if the car performs well in the 2023 F1 season, he would like people to think that he was the one who designed it, and if it doesn't, he has nothing to do with the development. Bottas said:

"So basically, if the car is quick, I basically designed it. But if it's not quick then I have nothing to do with it"

The joke was followed by several smiles and chuckles from the live audience present at the event and from everyone at the table that was hosting the show.

The video also went viral on social media, with people commenting on how relaxed Valtteri Bottas is at Alfa Romeo compared to how he was at Mercedes.

Valtteri Bottas on Frederic Vasseur's departure from Alfa Romeo

Valtteri Bottas recently revealed how Frederic Vasseur, former team principal at Alfa Romeo, was a huge reason for the Finn to join the team. He further mentioned how leading a team like Ferrari is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and understood why Vasseur had to leave the Swiss team.

Speaking to Motorsport.com, Bottas said:

"It's absolutely true that Fred was a big reason. Of course, it is a pity to lose Fred, on the other hand, he is also a friend. So I'm very happy for him, because you don't say 'no' to an opportunity like that. He has always been ambitious and wants to keep growing. So I totally understand him.”

He further explained how Alfa Romeo is in a stable position as it will now be led by experienced individuals like Andreas Seidl and Alessandro Alunni Bravi. Since the heads of the team have changed, the effect will trickle down to the rest of the team as well. Valtteri Bottas added:

“I feel that the team is in a stable situation. I think we are in the right place with Andreas and Alessandro. When new people are hired, there are always new ways of thinking. So sometimes that doesn't have to be a bad thing.”

Alfa Romeo's main rivals will be Alpine and McLaren as the team tries to get to the top of the midfield table.

