"Verstappen imprisoned. De Vries Championship": Hilarious reaction from F1 fans as Max Verstappen under threat of getting persecuted

F1 fans had a field day reacting to the reports of two-time world champion Max Verstappen facing potential persecution after his viral clip of driving of Aston Martin Valkyrie.

The Dutch driver was recently spotted driving the first hypercar designed by Red Bull CTO in partnership with Aston Martin. Verstappen took the hypercar out on the streets of Monaco and was spotted on the outskirts of the Principality. However, it is being reported that the two-time world champion 'endangered the lives of others' by going the speed limit by 30 kmph.

Expand Tweet

Some have reported that he might be persecuted for his actions. F1 fans took to social media to give their reaction to the news, with one even jokingly claiming that Max Verstappen will be behind bars and a fellow Dutchman might win the title in 2023, saying:

"Verstappen imprisoned. De Vries Championship,"

Expand Tweet

Here are some more reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Max Verstappen shares his views on racing in the midfield of F1

The Red Bull driver stated that he does not expect his team to fall so drastically in the coming that he might race in the midfield, which has no intention of doing.

Speaking with De Telegraaf, Max Verstappen said:

“Then it must be very bad and dramatic, I think. I also don’t expect a team to fall back that far, with all those good people walking around with us. It can always be the case in this sport that you are not doing well as a team. Then it’s about what the outlook is and what the perspective is."

He added:

“But indeed, I don’t see myself touring around in [the] midfield for three years. Then I would rather stay at home or do something else. But again: I don’t see that happening.”

He also spoke about having some doubts over Red Bull's continued success till his contract runs out.

“Not that. But I did think: will it still work here? But we always got back together in the end. A lot has happened within the team over the years. Just look at the switch of engine supplier, from Renault to Honda, and the way in which it is now working on its own engine. There was always something to look forward to. That was the deciding factor to extend my contract.”

It will be interesting to see how many more championships can Max Verstappen before his current deal expires in 2028.