Watch: Haas unveils special livery for the 2025 F1 US GP

Haas is the only American outfit currently on the grid, and with the United States Grand Prix rolling up, the squad shared a special livery that the VF-25 will don in Texas. This is the team's third special paint scheme for a race weekend in the 2025 season.The American outfit made a special livery for the Japanese GP earlier in the year with graphics of cherry blossom, paying a nod to their partnership with Japanese giant, Toyota. Subsequently, the second special paint job was brought in for the Canadian GP, where the team went back to its roots to celebrate its 200th F1 Grand Prix.So, with the United States GP taking place this weekend, the team showcased the livery that it would run for this year's race with stars bolstered across the car:&quot;Born in the USA. Built for COTA. 🇺🇸&quot; Both Esteban Ocon and Oliver Bearman will run the US-inspired livery at the race in Texas. It will also be the pair's second home race for the team after the Miami GP.The Haas driver lineup is ecstatic to take on the United States Grand PrixHaas' Oliver Bearman (L) and Esteban Ocon (R) at the fan stage for the 2025 F1 Grand Prix of Singapore - Source: GettyThe United States has three different Grand Prix on the F1 calendar. So, while the race at the Circuit of the Americas falls in between the two star-studded events in Miami and Las Vegas, it is largely regarded by fans as the Grand Prix to look out for.Moreover, the excitement to race at the Circuit of the Americas while racing for an American outfit has caught up with Oliver Bearman, who said (via Haas):&quot;This will be my first US Grand Prix as a MoneyGram Haas F1 Team driver, so I know it's going to be full on, but it's so nice to soak in the atmosphere and passion from all the American fans. Sharing a mutual passion and love for this team and sport, COTA will be a highlight of this season for sure.&quot;Esteban Ocon also shared his thoughts on the upcoming home race for the team, as he said:&quot;I'm excited to head back to Austin, especially as a MoneyGram Haas F1 Team driver. It is such a cool city with so much energy, and I always look forward to coming back. This is one of our home races so we know the American fans will again provide an amazing atmosphere throughout the weekend. COTA is a fun but challenging circuit which always produces some entertaining racing.&quot;Meanwhile, the Haas driver lineup has scored 46 points so far in the 2025 season. The French driver has been the lead point scorer for the team, having secured 10 more points than the Briton in the first 18 race weekends.