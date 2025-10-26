Watch: Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen bang wheels as the Red Bull driver's overtaking maneuver goes wrong

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen reignited their long-standing rivalry in dramatic fashion at the 2025 Mexico City Grand Prix. The pair made contact in the opening phase of the race after an aggressive exchange for position that saw both drivers briefly leave the circuit.The incident resulted in Hamilton being handed a 10-second time penalty for gaining an advantage off-track, but the seven-time world champion did not agree with the stewards’ call. The flashpoint came after a clean start from pole-sitter Lando Norris, who led the field through the first corner.Behind him, chaos unfolded as Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and Hamilton slotted into formation, while Verstappen challenged George Russell into Turn 1. The Red Bull driver was forced wide onto the grass, cutting across the run-off before rejoining just behind the Ferraris. Amid the chaos, Leclerc briefly took the lead but ceded the position back to Norris after cutting the corner himself.By Lap 6, Hamilton and Verstappen found themselves locked in a familiar battle for third. A video posted by simsgazette on X showed both cars making light contact as they fought for space with the caption:“Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen, Mexico”The Red Bull driver lunged down the inside into Turn 1, forcing Lewis Hamilton wide. As the Briton rejoined, Verstappen was sent off at Turn 3, cutting the corner in the process. Their duel continued into Turn 4, where Hamilton attempted a move around the outside. The No. 44 SF25 locked up, ran across the grass, and rejoined the track still ahead of Max Verstappen.The stewards immediately noted the clash, reviewing multiple angles from onboard cameras and trackside feeds. Upon examination, the officials ruled that Hamilton had indeed benefited by leaving the track. On Lap 16, the FIA confirmed a 10-second time penalty for Car 44 for “leaving the track and gaining an advantage.” Ferrari’s decision not to instruct Hamilton to yield back the position sealed the sanction, which he later served during his first pit stop on Lap 24.Lewis Hamilton reacts to penalty after two-stop strategy strugglesLewis Hamilton of Scuderia Ferrari at Circuit Zandvoort. Source: GettyLewis Hamilton started the race on soft tires, switching to mediums during his first stop when he also served the full 10-second penalty. His stationary time stretched to nearly 13 seconds, as he sat motionless before his crew was allowed to touch the car. The setback dropped him down the order, leaving him stuck behind Haas’ Oliver Bearman in eighth place with clean air ahead but little grip to work with.Moments after being informed of the penalty by race engineer Riccardo Adami, Hamilton voiced his frustration on team radio.“What about all the other cars that cheated?” he asked (via Autosport), referencing several first-lap excursions that went unpunished.His engineer replied that Ferrari “didn’t agree” with the stewards’ verdict, but the decision stood.The remainder of Hamilton’s afternoon did little to improve his mood. After a second stop late in the race, he rejoined outside the top five and failed to recover significant ground. Despite showing a competitive pace at times, both of his pit cycles failed to pay off in track position.Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, meanwhile, ran a measured race to maintain second place, while Lando Norris dominated proceedings out front, leading comfortably from start to finish. Hamilton crossed the line, P8, adrift of the podium places, his race compromised by the early clash with Verstappen.