“Watch them release an NFT of Bottas' A**e”: F1 fans react to recent Alfa Romeo Stake announcement

The Alfa Romeo F1 team recently announced a naming rights deal with streaming platform Kick.com. Their 2024 and 2025 F1 car chassis will have 'Kick' in their names.

Furthermore, their official FIA name was also changed to 'Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber'. Though many in the sport's community felt that the name was too long, the team recently took to social media and hinted at an even longer name.

In their official Instagram and X accounts, they acknowledged how their new official name has been making headlines and that they are yet to unveil their permanent name, which could be even longer. They wrote:

"It seems our recently released team name has been getting a lot of attention...While we're not ready to unveil the final result yet, we are aware of what's at stake. Rest assured, we're on a mission to unleash the most exciting team identity this team has ever seen. Gone are the days of the short and sweet. We're cooking up a feast."

As soon as this post went live, thousands of fans reacted to it. Some of them humorously discussed how it could be an NFT of their driver Valtteri Bottas' naked picture. Others hilariously commented with even longer names, adding famous Kick streamers like renowned rapper Drake and even xQc.

Some F1 fans, meanwhile, discussed how a short team name would be so much better for the team.

Audi's CEO reaffirms the company's commitment to enter F1

Audi's new CEO, Gernot Dollner, recently spoke about how the German automotive giants are still committed to entering F1 with Sauber. Since there has not been much news from Audi regarding their preparations to race in the sport, many fans were questioning whether they would ever arrive or not.

However, Dollner reassures everyone that they are very much dedicated to racing in the top single-seater racing series in 2026.

"There is a clear decision from the board of management and the supervisory boards of Audi and Volkswagen that Audi will enter Formula 1 in 2026. The plan is in place," he told German business publication Handelsblatt (h/t Motorsport.com).

Since he was recently appointed as the CEO of Audi, he has claimed that the committee system in the company is a bit complex and that the executive board team is faster at making decisions and moving forward.

"We used to have a very complex landscape of committees. That is why we have now abolished an entire level of committees below the executive board… in short: we are now faster, and all-important decisions are once again made by the entire executive board team," he added.

Audi will bring their own power units and enter the sport with Sauber as a works team in 2026.