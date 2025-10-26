Watch: Shocking clip showing marshals running in front of Liam Lawson's Racing Bull emerges

A terrifying near-miss involving Liam Lawson and two track marshals during the 2025 Mexican GP recently came to the fore on social media. The Racing Bulls driver, who had just exited the pit lane on Lap 2, narrowly avoided crashing into personnel who ran across the track between Turns 2 and 3.The incident, captured on Lawson’s onboard camera, revealed a major breakdown in trackside communication that could have ended in disaster. The footage from Lawson's onboard camera was posted on X by Lawzilisch:Lando Norris, who led the field through the first corner on the first lap, went four wide into Turn 1 with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, Lewis Hamilton, and Max Verstappen. The Red Bull man went into the grass before rejoining behind the Ferraris. Leclerc also did the same but gave the position back. This chaos created a lot of debris on the grass and around the track for stewards to clear up.Liam Lawson had just pitted for repairs after contact on the opening lap left his car with front-wing and possible floor damage. But as he accelerated out of the pit lane to rejoin the race, two marshals suddenly crossed the live circuit in front of him while clearing debris from the chaotic start.The video showed the 23-year-old Kiwi braking slightly as one marshal sprinted across just meters ahead of his RB01, which drew immediate reaction over team radio.“What the fu**. Oh my god, are you kidding me? Did you just see that?” Lawson exclaimed.“Yep, saw it. Well done to avoid them,” came the calm reply from his race engineer.“I could have fu**ing killed them, mate,” Lawson added, still in disbelief.The shocking sequence, shared widely on social media, highlighted a serious lapse in coordination between race control and track marshals. With no yellow flags or warnings shown to Liam Lawson, the moment could have easily led to catastrophe. The race organizers have not shared any official statement or launched an investigation at the time of writing.Liam Lawson’s race ends early after Lap 1 damage and another DNFLiam Lawson of Racing Bulls ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Mexico. Source: GettyLiam Lawson’s troubles, however, began long before the near-miss. Starting from 15th, the Racing Bulls driver was caught in the first-lap melee involving Williams’ Carlos Sainz. The contact forced him onto the grass and left both with a broken front wing. The Kiwi pitted at the end of Lap 2 for a replacement nose and a set of hard tires, but the damage extended deeper than the team initially realized.Running over debris at the start had likely damaged the floor and undertray of his car, causing heavy loss of downforce and balance. After only a handful of laps, Lawson radioed that the car was “undrivable,” before pulling back into the pits to retire on Lap 6. It marked his fifth DNF of the 2025 season - more than any other driver on the grid.The timing could not have been worse. Liam Lawson’s future in the Red Bull system is set to be decided within the week, with the New Zealander competing directly against Yuki Tsunoda for the final seat at the Racing Bulls team next year. His teammate, Isack Hadjar, is widely expected to be promoted to the senior team, while RB developmental driver Arvind Linbad is expected to get a Racing Bulls seat, leaving one open seat for 2026.The Mexican GP’s attrition rate offered little consolation for Lawson, either. Fernando Alonso retired with a suspected brake failure, Nico Hülkenberg’s Haas was sidelined by a power unit issue, while Carlos Sainz went out on the final lap.