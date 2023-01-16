"Welcome to Abu Dhabi 2021" - F1 Twitterati take a dig at Max Verstappen after Red Bull driver DNFs out of virtual race

Max Verstappen recently took part in the 2023 Virtual Le Mans with his sim racing esports team, Redline. Team Redline had four cars in the race, out of which Verstappen had to retire from the race due to some technical issues on the game's end.

Since Max Verstappen has been preparing for the virtual race for months along with his teammates, all of them were quite annoyed by the situation. The two-time F1 world champion lashed out at the entire series after he had to retire the car, saying:

"They call it bad luck, but this is just incompetence. They can't even control their own game. And this is already the third time this has happened to me now that I [have been] kicked out of the game, while doing this race. So [this is] also the last time I'm participating. Because, what's the point? You prepare for five months to try and win this championship. You're leading the championship, you're trying to win this race which you prepared for two months, and they handle it like this."

He further added:

"Honestly, it's a joke, you cannot call this an event. It's a clown show. I really hope the organisers also consider where they put this race forward. Because, on this platform, it's not gonna work."

Since this was a virtual race, the only way to watch it was through social media and streaming platforms like Twitch and YouTube. Hence, thousands of people heard what Max Verstappen had to say about the Virtual Le Mans and the game on which the event was taking place, rFactor 2.

F1 Twitterverse reactions to Max Verstappen's rant on the virtual race after DNF

F1 Twitterati was quick to react to Max Verstappen's rant on the Virtual Le Mans sim racing series. They made clips of the Dutchman and posted them on Twitter, along with loads of negative comments on how Verstappen was unable to take a defeat.

People joked about how the two-time world champion needed Michael Masi to help him win the virtual race and championship, referring to the dramatic and controversial ending of the 2021 F1 season. They also called Verstappen a crybaby since he had a reputation for raising his voice and criticizing several aspects of F1 in the past.

"Welcome to Abu Dhabi 2021 Max"

"Buuuhhhuuuuu grow up"

"Where was Michael Masi when Max needed him to disconnect every other driver so he could win..."

Mike @MrMikeyHobbs @MV_Updates Where was Michael Masi when Max needed him to disconnect every other driver so he could win…. @MV_Updates Where was Michael Masi when Max needed him to disconnect every other driver so he could win….

"Is Masi in Vegas?"

"Same old max always crying"

"MV always complaining how unfair and difficult his world is"

ILuv2Dance 🇺🇸🇺🇦 @ILuv2Dance @there_is_no_if MV always complaining how unfair and difficult his world is @there_is_no_if MV always complaining how unfair and difficult his world is

Overall, a major section of the F1 Twitterati was not happy to see Max Verstappen rant after he and his team retired their cars from the 2023 Virtual Le Mans series. Due to his reputation in F1, people took a dig at him for the rant.

