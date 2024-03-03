"Well obviously it's not been pleasant" - Red Bull boss Christian Horner reflects on the controversy around his investigation

Red Bull Racing CEO Christian Horner has admitted the unpleasant experience of the controversy in the run-up to the 2024 Bahrain GP. Speaking to media including Sportskeeda, the Brit claimed his investigation had gotten unwanted attention and his focus lay primarily on the racing side.

Ahead of the 2024 Bahrain GP weekend, an anonymous mail containing alleged evidence of the investigation surrounding the Red Bull boss was circulated to journalists, team principals and key figures such as Stefano Domenicali and Mohammed Ben Sulayem.

The mail was sent to media including Sportskeeda amidst the second practice session on Thursday, distracting the paddock from track action on the first weekend of the season. While the issue clouded performance on the track, the intent of the mail was seemingly an attempt to discredit the Red Bull CEO.

Speaking for the first time after the controversial email, the Red Bull Racing CEO described the experience over the last few days, saying:

“Well obviously it's not been pleasant. Some of the unwanted attention, but the focus is now very much on the cars. My focus has very much been on what's going on the track and the result today I think demonstrates where the whole team's focus is and we move onwards.”

Christian Horner hails maximum points result for Red Bull Racing at the 2024 Bahrain GP

Red Bull Racing chief Christian Horner believes that the Bahrain GP result is a great start for the team after difficult days in the run-up to the race. He felt that the maximum points result with a top two finish was a testimony to the work put in over the winter by all the factory personnel in Milton Keynes. He believes that the RB20 has proved to be a good car, giving them the perfect start to their 2024 title bid and their 20th season in the sport.

Asked how the dominant run at the Bahrain GP felt after a challenging time, the Red Bull Racing team principal said while speaking to the media:

“We're here to focus on track and I think that the start of the season that we've had has been an incredible result by the whole team. You know, the race today, Max was dominant and Checo, I thought, drove a very strong race. Coming through the field from fifth to achieve a one -two finish at the first Grand Prix of the year, achieving maximum points, I think is the perfect start for us in our 20th season. So it's been a long winter and I think all the men and women in Milton Keynes have done an incredible job to produce or design produce you know.”

“A great car to start the season with. So, one down out of 24, and you can't read too much into a single event because of the nature of the circuit, the temperature. The fact that we were able to carry over a soft tyre into the race so a surprise that others didn't do, it sort of distorted perhaps the back end of the stint. But nonetheless it was a dominant display and great to get that maximum score.”

Max Verstappen overlapped half the grid including Red Bull’s sister team drivers Yuki Tsunoda and Daniel Ricciardo. Despite starting fifth on the grid, Sergio Perez managed to finish second, 22.457 seconds behind his teammate.

The dominant result means Red Bull is leading the championship with a total of 44 points. They are followed by Ferrari who are second with 27 points and Mercedes in third with a total of 16 points.