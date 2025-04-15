"What happened to winning in a Haas?": Fans react to Red Bull admitting fears of Max Verstappen leaving the team

Fans reacted as Red Bull's management confirmed fears of Max Verstappen leaving the team in the future, considering their performance in Bahrain. The Dutchman faced issues with his car throughout the race and remained out of contention for a top finish.

The start of the season hasn't been upto the mark for Verstappen but he has been able to finish in points consistently. He managed to pull off a victory in Japan but the race in Bahrain earlier last week was a major disappointment for the entire team. Throughout the weekend, Verstappen reported issues with the car, and the same continued during the race. He then faced two slow pit stops that further hampered a shot at victory. This was because of a technical glitch that the team faced.

Max Verstappen finished the race in sixth place, which was followed by reports of his manager getting into a heated argument with Dr Helmut Marko, Red Bull's advisor. It is understood that there are concerns regarding his future with the team, which Marko recently confirmed.

"The concern is great. Improvements must come in the near future so he has a car he can win with again. We have to create a foundation with a car so that he can fight for the world championship," Marko said (via Sky Sports).

With Red Bull's performance on a downhill slope since last year, there has been speculation of Verstappen leaving the team before his contract ends in 2028. This has been quite an interesting topic for the fans, who have shared their opinions on social media. Some questioned the time when the Dutchman was said to be capable of winning even in a poor performing car.

"What happened to winning in a Haas?"

"Remember Helmut and all of Max's supporters would tell everyone it didn't matter what car he raced in?" Commented another fan.

"lol I thought Max could do miracles win every race 3x with a tractor 🤔🤔🤔🤔," another user mentioned.

Some comments also argued that the team shouldn't have let Adrian Newey leave last year, with others mentioning that Max Verstappen might be on the lookout for other teams for the future.

"It's almost like they shouldn't have let Adrian leave," a comment read.

"Announce verstappen to merc," a user suggested.

"I am only participating in the championship": Max Verstappen comments on his chances of a title this season

As mentioned, Red Bull has been experiencing a decline in performance since the middle of the 2024 F1 season. They finished the Constructors' Championship in third place last year; however, Verstappen was able to clinch his fourth consecutive title through early wins and consistent performances.

But that does not seem to be the case for the 27-year-old this year. He has only emerged victorious once this season, and with the McLarens in complete domination, it seems to be a difficult target to achieve. Commenting on his competition with the Papaya team, Verstappen said:

"They are not my competitors at the moment. I am only participating in the championship. I don't think we had a great chance this season (for the win). Only in Suzuka can you be on pole in qualifying if others make mistakes. That puts you in a good position. Sunday was fortunately cooler, so there was less tire degradation. And you can't overtake there, as has been proven."

Max Verstappen is currently in third place in the Drivers' Championship, only eight points behind Lando Norris, who is in the lead. However, considering Red Bull's performance in Bahrain, it is tough to assess if he will be able to challenge for his fifth title.

