"Whatever the outcome, it's good this chaos is over now" - Fans react to Red Bull boss Christian Horner's internal investigation being concluded

Red Bull's investigation of Christian Horner has reportedly been concluded, with a decision to be announced soon.

At the beginning of February, the British team principal was accused of inappropriate and controlling behavior by a female employee. Upon learning this, the team's parent company initiated an internal investigation and hired a specialist barrister for the case.

According to Sky Sports, the decision made after the internal investigation will be announced when Christian Horner returns to Bahrain on Tuesday or Wednesday for the 2024 season opener.

Expand Tweet

Soon after the news surfaced on X (formerly Twitter), many F1 fans were relieved to learn that the Horner investigation saga is coming to an end.

Here are some of the reactions from fans.

"Whatever the outcome it's good this chaos is over now," one wrote.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

One fan claimed that if Red Bull had to remove Horner, they would have done so several weeks ago, hinting that the Brit could continue with his duties.

"If they were going to get rid of Horner it would have been done weeks ago...," the fan tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Another fan stated that regardless of the outcome of the investigation, there will be an uproar in the F1 community, especially if he is allowed to continue as team principal.

"Unfortunately, there will be uproar regardless of the outcome, but especially if he is allowed to continue. It will be interesting to hear the decision," a fan added.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Christian Horner denies allegations made against him

Earlier this month, Christian Horner denied the allegations made against him. However, he added that he was cooperating with Red Bull during the aforementioned investigation.

"I obviously deny fully the allegations that have been made against me," Horner told CNN on February 16. "There’s an ongoing process and that obviously is being worked through at the moment. I can’t talk further about that, but obviously working with that process."

Horner has been with Red Bull Racing since the team was created in 2005. He helped them become one of the strongest teams on the grid and won six constructors' championships with them.