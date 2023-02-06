During his dominant era with Mercedes, Lewis Hamilton faced a difficult season in 2016, where he lost the championship to his teammate, Nico Rosberg. The start of the season was quite difficult for the Briton, as he faced several reliability issues, allowing Rosberg to lead the championship with 43 points.

By late summer, Hamilton had clawed his way back into the championship fight. While leading the 2016 F1 Malaysian GP, he was confident that he would win the race, extending his lead even further and soon securing his fourth world title. However, he faced yet another engine failure and had to retire from the race.

During media interviews after the race, the Briton said:

“Something or someone doesn’t want me to win this year.”

This particular statement stirred a massive controversy around the F1 paddock and Mercedes as it was misinterpreted as Lewis Hamilton accusing someone in the team of intentionally sabotaging his season and allowing Rosberg to win.

After an hour or two, however, he clarified how he was not pointing a finger at anyone in the team or the paddock, but rather he was simply referring to a 'higher power'. He said:

“A higher power. It feels right now as if the man above or a higher power is intervening a little bit.”

Since the title battle between Nico Rosberg and Lewis Hamilton is considered one of the most intense in F1 history, this statement from the Briton shocked the paddock and Mercedes even more. After the race weekend, Hamilton went on Instagram and appreciated his team for always being with him.

Lewis Hamilton reveals a hard-hitting conversation he had with Mercedes team boss

Lewis Hamilton has revealed a conversation he had with Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff that had a lasting impact on the Austrian. He described what it feels like to be the only person of color in a meeting or paddock, which was quite moving for Toto.

Speaking to GPFans, the seven-time world champion said:

"One of the things he brings up that he said hit him hard. I said, 'Have you ever thought of, as a white person walking into the race weekend paddock, and being the only white person there?'. He's like, 'I hadn't even thought of that'. And I said, 'Well, that's what it's like, for someone like me, when I'm in the room'."

Hamilton further added:

"You notice that out of 50 people in a meeting, you're the only person who (is a) black person there. And it's not because we are less, it's because there are these barriers within society through education, that are limiting people to be the best they can be. So my job is to be empowering and improving representation."

Since the Briton is one of the very few people of color on the F1 paddock, he has always felt like the odd one out. Even though he is one of the oldest and most successful drivers on the grid, it is possible that the Briton still feels this way.

