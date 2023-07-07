Why has Red Bull boss Christian Horner raised alarm about the 2026 F1 technical regulations?

Red Bull CEO Christian Horner believes that the 2026 engine regulations could impact the weight of the cars. Speaking at the press conference in Austria, the Briton claimed that the racing quality could be affected by the new regulations, and therefore they need to be tweaked.

Speaking about the concerns regarding the 2026 regulations, the Red Bull Racing team boss said:

“Well, I think that we are in a position where obviously we're dealing with a power unit now as well as the chassis for ’26 and I think that one of the big issues, and one of the big impacts for 2026 is weight. You're looking at pretty much a 30 kilogram swing on cars are already approaching sports car type of weight through the cooling that's going to be required and so on."

He continued:

"I think there's some very positive things about 2026 and the sustainable fuel and so on is extremely positive but I think that perhaps where we need to pay urgent attention before it's too late, is to look at the ratio between combustion power and electrical power to ensure that we're not creating a technical Frankenstein which will require the chassis to compensate to such a degree with movable aero and to reduce the drag to such a level that the racing will be affected, that there will be no tow effect, there will be no DRS because effectively you're running at that at all points in time."

He added:

"And that the characteristics of these engines are just not… the combustion engine just doesn't become a generator to recharge a battery. And I think that could easily be addressed with just tuning the ratio between combustion and electrical power.”

Suggesting that the new regulations could remove the effect of the tow, the Red Bull CEO believes that they could impact the quality of racing. The Briton believes the ratio between combustion power and electrical power needs to be reviewed before the regulations are introduced.

Currently, the sport is looking at a 50-50 ratio between electrical and combustion generation of energy. Horner feels the new power unit could add more weight to the existing F1 cars, which are heavier than their predecessors.

Red Bull CEO believes Formula 1 should stick to this DNA

Christian Horner believes Formula 1 needs to stick to its DNA of wheel-to-wheel racing, which might get compromised by the process of recharging batteries and the lack of DRS in 2026.

The Red Bull CEO drew flak from Mercedes rival Toto Wolff, who thinks the Milton Keynes engine not being on track might be the reason behind the request for a review of the regulations. Horner claims the FIA are reviewing the 2026 regulations in order to promote better racing on track.

Addressing the concerns about racing being compromised, the Red Bull team principal said:

“And because the engine regulations. We still have two and a half years, and I think if there is a slight redress it would then create potentially a better platform for the chassis because otherwise the chassis regs that are undefined yet and uncommitted, we're going to be trying to cater for those compromises and so I think you’ve got to look at the thing holistically from both a technical point of view but the most important thing is: what is Formula 1?"

He further said:

"And Formula 1 needs to be wheel-to-wheel racing. We can't afford to lose that challenge of drivers downshifting on straights to regenerate batteries. So I know the FIA are taking it very seriously, and they're looking at it very closely as the simulations become more advanced.”

The 2026 regulations are still being assessed when it comes to the engine ratio between electrical power and combustion power. Red Bull have been concerned with the effect of the new engine on aerodynamics.

In 2026, the Milton Keynes squad will be producing their own engine under the Red Bull Powertrains division, with a tie-up with Ford for batteries and other components.

