“Winning all races would be very difficult”: Christian Horner weighs in about the possibility of Red Bull repeating last season’s dominance

Red Bull Racing CEO Christian Horner believes that replicating 2023 season dominance in 2024 will be difficult. Speaking to on-site media at the launch of the RB20, the Briton said that their competition would get closer in the 2024 season.

The Red Bull Racing team principal believes the cars will converge as the rules have stabilized, which could mean closer racing and competition. Stable rules to allow less room for domination.

According to Horner, their team have been creative and innovative in pushing the envelope with the RB20 design. The Milton Keynes team took the F1 world by surprise when they launched a car with a ‘zero sidepod’ design. The British team principal believes that they will know where they stand in the pecking order once they hit the ground running.

Asked about the targets set ahead of the 2024 season, Christian Horner said (via Motorsport Week):

“To set a target of winning all the races will be very difficult. We achieved 22 out of 23 last year and I mean Singapore got away from us. So technically we can improve but logically there’s going to be convergence with stable regulations. We can see other cars have taken an influence from RB19, we are expecting other teams to converge."

"So I think the team have done a wonderful job on RB20. They haven’t sat on their laurels and you can see that they’ve pushed the boundaries with the car. So we will only see when we get on track what the relative pecking order is at the start of the season.”

Asked if there were any improvements made to the car in their new design, Horner replied:

“I think its again marginal gains in all areas. So you constantly looking to try and evolve and if you look at the attention to detail on the car, there’s some really exquisite detail. And I think the team as I say, there’s been no complacency. They’ve continued to evolve, to push the boundaries.”

Red Bull Racing team principal believes the zero sidepod design of the RB20 is based on their analytics

While most teams have drawn inspiration from the RB19 with their design philosophy, Red Bull have chosen to get inspired by Mercedes with their no sidepod design. Mercedes themselves have ditched the idea but Christian Horner says their reasons to adopt the philosophy was due to the performance anticipated from the concept based on simulation.

He believes the innovation has been unique and has had promising results in the virtual simulation world.

Asked about the reason behind drawing inspiration from Mercedes, the Red Bull CEO said:

“Its not tactical, its based on performance on what we are seeing through our simulation tools. And obviously the car looks quite visibly different in certain areas compared to last year. And yeah I mean only the stopwatch will tell but in a virtual world, its we wouldn’t have committed to this design if we didn’t feel it was better.”

Asked if they were trying to focus on the gains more than being conservative, Horner replied:

“It is a great innovation on that car as well and no doubt it will get scrutinised over the coming weeks. Creativity has been strong in the team and you can see that in some of the solutions that they’ve come up with. It’s not a conservative solution, its a great innovational one.”

Mercedes were unable to succeed with the no sidepod philosophy on their car and scrapped the concept earlier last year after their patience ran thin. However, despite drawing inspiration from the W14 and its successor, Red Bull have improvised the concept and integrated it into their own.

Speaking at the launch, Horner felt that their solution was innovative and not a conservative one, and was produced with a lot of creativity. Whether Red Bull will dominate again remains to be seen, but the grid is expected to bunch up as the sport enters its third season with the same regulations.