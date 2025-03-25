"Wonder how much Horner and Marko care": Fans react to Liam Lawson claiming he beat Yuki Tsunoda throughout his career

F1 fans were left frustrated after Red Bull driver Liam Lawson claimed that he was not bothered that his former Visa Cash App Racing Bulls teammate Yuki Tsunoda was in the reckoning to replace him at the Austrian team. The Kiwi joined the Milton-Keynes outfit at the beginning of the 2025 season and has only completed two full weekends as a Red Bull driver.

However, he has already found himself facing reports of being axed due to his performances in Australia and China, where he failed to get out of the Q1 sessions and went point-less.

On the other hand, Yuki Tsunoda too has three points in two races and should have scored more but was a victim of bad strategy calls in both races. There have been rumors that Liam Lawson might be replaced by the VCARB driver as early as the Japanese GP in early April.

The Japanese driver too was up to the challenge and mentioned that he would take the opportunity if given the chance. Speaking to the media, Lawson mentioned that he was not bothered by Tsunoda's comments as the Kiwi had beaten him previously, saying:

“He can say whatever he wants. I’ve raced him for years, raced him in junior categories and beat him."

F1 fans gave their reactions to the Red Bull driver's comments on social media platform X, with one fan claiming:

"Wonder how much Horner and Marko care about junior category performance."

"Like you said Papo, junior categories. It’s the big stage now."

"That’s odd, I’m pretty sure Tsunoda out-qualified Lawson at every race last year and had better race finishes overall too," reacted another.

"Weak response. Yuki is destroying Liam in a RB—hell, EVERYONE is beating Liam," said a fan.

"It’s time for Liam to step down.. he’s not ready tbh," wrote another.

"Feel for Liam, but RB are brutal and they will put Yuki or Hadjar in the car if he fails once more," mentioned another.

Liam Lawson gives his honest response to tackling mounting pressure

Red Bull driver Liam Lawson stated that he needed more time to get comfortable with the RB21 but he acknowledged he won't be getting the time he needs.

As per Motorsportweek, the 23-year-old reflected on the pressure and said:

“Unfortunately, I don’t really have time to get used to it, but I need to figure it out quickly. I don’t have time to test the car and get used to it, but we’re in the season already, so with each race we’re losing points. That’s more or less what I mean when I don’t have time."

“But I’m also not stupid and I know that, obviously, I’m here to perform – and if I’m not doing that, I’m not going to be around," he added.

There has been no official confirmation of the rumors of Liam Lawson being replaced by Yuki Tsunoda for Japan from either Red Bull or VCARB as of yet.

