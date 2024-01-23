"Yaaaaay more street races": Fans react to rumors of classic F1 track being replaced with another street circuit 

F1 fans appeared unimpressed after it was recently reported that the sport will be racing in Madrid from 2026, adding another street circuit to the calendar.

There have been multiple reports suggesting that the capital city of Spain might replace the iconic Circuit de Catalunya in Barcelona as the track to host the Spanish Grand Prix. The track layout in Barcelona has always been subject to criticism from the fans as it does not provide the most entertaining of races on Sundays.

There has been some doubt over the future of the circuit in Barcelona as F1 might not renew the contract following its expiration in 2026. F1 fans took to social media to react to the news, with one fan sarcastically claiming that he was excited about another street circuit being added to the calendar.

The fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

"Yaaaaay more street races."

Here are some more reactions:

F1 CEO speaks about the sport hosting a race in Madrid from 2026

Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali stated that racing in Madrid would be an exciting chapter for the sport in Spain and he was looking forward to races in such an incredible and culturally relevant city.

As per F1.com, the Italian thanked the IFEMA MADRID and the Government of Madrid for allowing the sport to host a Grand Prix in the streets. He said:

“Madrid is an incredible city with amazing sporting and cultural heritage, and today’s announcement begins an exciting new chapter for F1 in Spain. I would like to thank the team at IFEMA MADRID, the Regional Government of Madrid, and the city’s Mayor for putting together a fantastic proposal.

"It truly epitomizes Formula 1’s vision to create a multi-day spectacle of sport and entertainment that delivers maximum value for fans and embraces innovation and sustainability.”

FIA President Ben Sulayem added that racing in Madrid is an 'enticing' prospect for the sport, saying:

“Modern Formula 1 car racing on a new circuit in the Spanish capital city of Madrid is an enticing prospect.

"As we build towards the introduction of the FIA 2026 Formula One regulations, which have been framed with Net Zero carbon by 2030 in mind, it is pleasing to see that the local organizers have placed a sharp focus on environmental sustainability in their plans for the event."

As per projections, having a Grand Prix in Madrid would bring in $450 million to the city's economy.