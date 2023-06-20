"Yeah that’s not how it works": Fans unhappy with Ted Kravitz's claims that Red Bull's cost cap breach penalty has no impact 

F1 fans criticized Sky Sports pundit Ted Kravitz's claims that the cost cap penalty may not have any impact on Red Bull after all.

The Austrian team was given a penalty of $7 million and a 10% reduction time in CFD for their breach of the cost cap in the 2021 season last year.

It was previously stated that the reduced time in the wind tunnel may impact the development plans for the team in the 2023 season. But it looks like the dominance of RB19 in 2023, may have allowed the team to focus on the next year's car instead.

In his segment Ted's Notebook post the Canadian GP, the journalist said:

"It's a virtuous circle having such a good car this year, [..] that accepted breach agreement & the penalty with 10% less wind tunnel time RB had might not ending up being a penalty, because if they can start now on next years' car then there's not going to be a penalty at all."

However, the F1 fans did not agree with Kravitz's comments and took to social media, with one fan claiming that it did not work like that, saying:

"Yeah that’s not how it works,"

Here are some more reactions:

Ivan Connolly @connolly_ivan @LH44updates If Mercedes hadn’t made such a mess of there car for 18 months they would be challenging RB forcing them to spend more time improving this year’s car. Hardly their fault other teams mess means they don’t have to spend much time in the wind tunnel this year. @LH44updates If Mercedes hadn’t made such a mess of there car for 18 months they would be challenging RB forcing them to spend more time improving this year’s car. Hardly their fault other teams mess means they don’t have to spend much time in the wind tunnel this year.

APEXi @APEXiChina @LH44updates I find his statement flawed. They might be forced to focus on next year due to the penalty. And others may catch up strongly or even overtake by the latter half of the year due to this. It's way too early to say there's no effect. @LH44updates I find his statement flawed. They might be forced to focus on next year due to the penalty. And others may catch up strongly or even overtake by the latter half of the year due to this. It's way too early to say there's no effect.

F1 @MP_89MP @LH44updates Well there is a penalty still lol. 10% less WT time is significant @LH44updates Well there is a penalty still lol. 10% less WT time is significant

Ishak @SirLH44_ @LH44updates They can negate the 10% by starting 10% earlier than everyone else on next year @LH44updates They can negate the 10% by starting 10% earlier than everyone else on next year

Bascanvas @bascanvas @LH44updates @slittleguys Dude looks like he's talking to one of his imaginary friends again. @LH44updates @slittleguys Dude looks like he's talking to one of his imaginary friends again.

F1 pundit reveals when Red Bull might feel the impact of the cost cap penalty

Ted Kravitz stated that he spoke to Pierre Walche, Red Bull's technical director, who claims that the team would feel the effects of the penalty in the final part of the season.

He said:

"It's clear to me now why the upper surfaces, the sidepods and all the rest of it of the RB19 look more or less the same as the RB18. It's that Adrian [Newey], Pierre Wache, and all of the people at Red Bull spent all their time over the winter on that floor."

Kravitz added:

"And if you're thinking about 'Hang on, what about cost cap aerodynamic testing restrictions, a penalty when is that going to come in?' Well, Pierre Wache, the technical director, had an answer for me for that on Thursday, when he said the end of the season that cut in aerodynamic testing is going to have an effect, and crucially it's going to have an effect on next year's RB20 as well. It is going to bite Red Bull, just not yet,"

It will be interesting to see if other teams can close the gap to the Austrian team before the end of the season to reap the benefits of the cost cap penalty.

