"You're better than this Valtteri Bottas": Former Mercedes driver gets brutally trolled for endorsing the proposed circuit at Qiddiya

F1 fans were left fuming after former Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas approved the newly proposed circuit for the Saudi Arabian GP in Qiddiya.

The sport has been organizing races in the country since 2021 at the Jeddah International Circuit on the streets of Jeddah. The new circuit in Qiddiya will be a high-speed purpose-built track that will be used to host the Saudi Arabian GP in the future.

In the pre-race press conference in Jeddah last week, Kick Sauber driver Valtteri Bottas expressed his excitement for the new project, saying:

"What I've seen looks pretty cool, like it's a massive roller coaster. I think it's the track actually with the most elevation by far on the calendar. So, yeah, looks exciting.

"Obviously, we still have to wait for quite a few years, but yeah, there's been definitely good people behind the project in terms of the track design and all that. And looks almost like a video game, you know, but for real life. So looking forward."

Once again on his social media platform, X, the Finn gave his nod to the track and hailed it as the future in a video posted by the track organizers, saying:

"The future of Motorsports."

F1 fans took to social media to give their reactions to the former Mercedes driver's comments, with one fan claiming that the Finn was better than this, saying:

"You're better than this Valtteri."

Here are some more reactions:

Some fans, meanwhile, termed the track as another attempt by the host country of 'Sportswashing':

Valtteri Bottas analyzes his 'tough' Saudi Arabian GP weekend

Valtteri Bottas has stated that the 2024 Saudi Arabian GP was a 'tough' weekend for him and the team as he could only manage P17, with his teammate Zhou Guanyu finishing behind him.

As per F1.com, the Finn said post the race:

“It has undoubtedly been a tough race, and a tough weekend overall, where we didn’t have the pace we were aiming to unlock from our car. We went for an aggressive strategy with Soft-Hard, but we figured pretty quickly we were struggling quite a lot on the hard compound, never properly getting it to work."

It has been a difficult start to the season for Valtteri Bottas as he also finished P19 in the Bahrain GP a week prior owing to a slow stop. He would hope that his bad run of races come to an end in Australia in a couple of weeks.