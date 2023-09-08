"Yuki is faster than both of them": Fans surprised at reports of Yuki Tsunoda's seat in danger at AlphaTauri

F1 fans were left surprised after recent reports indicated that Yuki Tsunoda's seat at AlphaTauri F1 team is in danger for the 2024 season.

The Japanese driver has been one of the standout performers of the 2023 season as he has managed to score all three points with arguably the slowest car on the grid against three different teammates this year.

However, AlphaTauri CEO Peter Bayer has said that they would like to have an experienced and a young driver on the team next season, which might put Yuki Tsunoda out of a seat if the team went for Daniel Ricciardo and Liam Lawson. Speaking with PlanetF1, Bayer said:

“You need to have one experienced driver and one young one. That’s really what I’m trying to achieve, you know. To have an experienced one and a young one… Daniel [Ricciardo] helped us tremendously with setting up the car.”

But F1 fans on social media did not agree with Bayer's comments, with one fan saying that the Japanese driver is quicker than both Ricciardo and Lawson.

"Yuki is faster than both of them tho," the fan tweeted.

Here are a few more reactions:

Yuki Tsunoda speaks on his possible Red Bull drive in the future

Yuki Tsunoda has said that he would love to stay with the Red Bull family but recognized that the decision was out of his hands.

The Japanese driver also said that he wasn't solely focused on getting the drive for Red Bull but also wanted to make himself available for other teams on the grid. Speaking with RacingNews365, Yuki Tsunoda said:

"It would be nice if I could be able to stay at Red Bull. But to be honest, these things I don't know. They will decide and I just have to focus on what I have to do and make the result and naturally those two things will come. I don't try to think about those things, maybe I can step up to Red Bull. Those are things that you never know.

"So it's useless to think about those things, I'm just focused on what I'm doing and keep delivering my results. I want to focus more on showing my value as a driver, not just for Red Bull but also for the other teams, which is the most important thing. That is my target."

Yuki Tsunoda is one of the brightest talents on the grid and his fans will hope he is open to joining other teams if he does not get a seat at Red Bull in the coming years.