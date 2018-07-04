Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Racing director Eric Boullier resigns from McLaren

Associated Press
NEWS
News
50   //    04 Jul 2018, 18:04 IST
AP Image

SILVERSTONE, England (AP) — Struggling Formula One outfit McLaren has accepted Eric Boullier's resignation as racing director and announced a restructure of its leadership.

Boullier, who joined the British team in 2014, had overseen its worst run across its 52-year history. McLaren has not won a race since 2012 and hasn't landed a podium position in more than four years.

McLaren says in a statement that former IndyCar champion Gil de Ferran has been appointed to the new role of sporting director. Simon Roberts will oversee production, engineering and logistics, and Andrea Stella has been promoted to performance director, responsible for trackside operations. Stella had joined McLaren with Fernando Alonso from Ferrari.

McLaren chief executive Zak Brown says the team's performance this year "has not met the expectations of anyone at McLaren" and that "the causes are systemic and structural, which require major change from within. With today's announcement, we start to address those issues head on and take the first step on our road to recovery."

McLaren is sixth in the constructors' championship, 203 points behind leader Ferrari. McLaren driver Fernando Alonso is eighth in the drivers' standings with 36 points.

The British Grand Prix takes place on Sunday.

Fetching more content...
