×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Raikkonen wins US Grand Prix as Hamilton F1 title bid denied

Associated Press
NEWS
News
13   //    22 Oct 2018, 01:43 IST
AP Image

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Kimi Raikkonen earned his first win since 2013 and a big day from Ferrari at the U.S. Grand Prix on Sunday denied Lewis Hamilton's bid for a fifth career Formula One championship.

The Mercedes driver could have closed out the season title with a result that would have left him eight points clear of Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel. But Hamilton's third-place finish, the first time he hasn't won the U.S. Grand Prix since 2013, and Vettel's fourth, pushed the championship back another week to Mexico City.

Raikkonen, a former world champion, won a race that saw a blistering finish. Hamilton made a late charge for second, only to be denied by Red Bull's Max Verstappen. Vettel make a key move into fourth in the final laps to keep the championship alive.

___

Follow Jim Vertuno at https://twitter.com/jimvertuno

Associated Press
NEWS
F1 2018: 5 Early Predictions for the US Grand Prix
RELATED STORY
F1 US Grand Prix: 4 Qualifying Predictions
RELATED STORY
Hamilton grabs pole position at US Grand Prix in title bid
RELATED STORY
F1, US Grand Prix: Qualifying Predictions
RELATED STORY
F1 US Grand Prix: 5 most memorable moments from the...
RELATED STORY
F1: Happy hunting ground for title-chasing Hamilton - US...
RELATED STORY
F1 2018: 5 Early Predictions for the Hungarian Grand Prix
RELATED STORY
F1 US GP: Ferrari ready to 'challenge the impossible' as...
RELATED STORY
F1 Russian Grand Prix: 5 Predictions for Qualifying
RELATED STORY
F1 British Grand Prix: Hamilton eyeing record on home...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us