Raikkonen wins US Grand Prix as Hamilton F1 title bid denied

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Kimi Raikkonen earned his first win since 2013 and a big day from Ferrari at the U.S. Grand Prix on Sunday denied Lewis Hamilton's bid for a fifth career Formula One championship.

The Mercedes driver could have closed out the season title with a result that would have left him eight points clear of Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel. But Hamilton's third-place finish, the first time he hasn't won the U.S. Grand Prix since 2013, and Vettel's fourth, pushed the championship back another week to Mexico City.

Raikkonen, a former world champion, won a race that saw a blistering finish. Hamilton made a late charge for second, only to be denied by Red Bull's Max Verstappen. Vettel make a key move into fourth in the final laps to keep the championship alive.

