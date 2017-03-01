Rosberg: There would be worse things than a Ferrari-Mercedes battle

by Opta News 01 Mar 2017, 18:24 IST

Nico Rosberg, the 2016 Formula One world champion

Nico Rosberg has suggested he would love to see Mercedes and Ferrari duelling it out for supremacy in the 2017 Formula One season.

Mercedes have dominated the last three campaigns, Lewis Hamilton taking the drivers' title in 2014 and 2015 before Rosberg pipped his team-mate to glory last year.

However, a host of regulation changes make the new campaign tougher to predict and while Rosberg - who shockingly retired in the wake of his championship triumph - expects his former team to fare well once again, he has also been impressed by his early sightings of Ferrari's 2017 car.

After paying a visit to the ongoing testing in Barcelona, the German shared a video on Twitter in which he was asked who will be the strongest team this term.

"Mercedes is looking strong, for sure, but that was to be expected, of course, because they're just an awesome team. And then Ferrari, at the moment [are also looking good]," said Rosberg.

"For sure there would be worse things than a Ferrari-Mercedes battle at the front, so fingers crossed.

"Maybe Red Bull, they seem a bit further away at the moment, but maybe they can also join in the mix, of course that would be good for the sport so, let's wait and see."

Rosberg expects drivers to face a stiff physical challenge as a result of the changes that have been implemented.

"It was great to see the new cars," he added. "For sure, it's definitely looking good on that front, because they look like proper monsters, I mean, wow! And that's how it should be - F1 should be absolutely very extreme.

"With those cars the drivers, they need to be gladiators out there and the cars are going to take them to the limit physically also. Even now, they're hurting bad, all of them, and that's great to hear because that's how it should be.

"It should take the drivers physically to their absolute limit and maybe we'll even see some races where someone will lose the win because he's just knackered - that would be exciting."

The 31-year-old also made it clear he has no regrets about retiring.

"For me it was cool because there was not one single moment where I thought 'oh damn, I should be sitting in that car', so that was interesting, for me to realise that, and perfect, of course," Rosberg explained.