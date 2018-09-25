Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Sauber pairs Giovinazzi with Raikkonen for 2019 F1 season

19   //    25 Sep 2018, 19:29 IST
HINWIL, Switzerland (AP) — The Sauber Formula One team says Antonio Giovinazzi will join former champion Kimi Raikkonen as its drivers for 2019.

Giovinazzi is replacing the 20-year-old Charles Leclerc, who will join Ferrari next season.

Leclerc's move to the storied Italian team opened the way for Raikkonen to return to Switzerland-based Sauber where the 2007 champion's F1 career began in 2001.

Sauber team principal Frederic Vasseur says Giovinazzi "has proven to have great potential."

Giovinazzi, who will turn 25 before next season, raced twice for Sauber in 2017 when Pascal Wehrlein was injured.

Sauber says current driver Marcus Ericsson will become the backup next season.

The team is ninth of 10 in the constructor standings this season.

