Verstappen fastest again in practice at Mexican Grand Prix

Associated Press
NEWS
News
17   //    27 Oct 2018, 22:25 IST
AP Image

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Red Bull's Max Verstappen was fastest again in the final practice Saturday during qualifying at the Mexican Grand Prix.

Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton made up for Friday with the morning's second-fastest lap in a session that had drivers staying in the garage waiting for the track to dry from overnight rains.

Hamilton didn't put in any laps until there were only about 10 minutes left in the session. He was 0.254 seconds behind Verstappen.

The drivers face a good chance of rain in afternoon qualifying and for the race on Sunday at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.

Defending champion Verstappen topped all three practice sessions. Hamilton is vying to secure his fifth career F1 championship and can do it Sunday if he finishes at least seventh.

If Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel doesn't win, Hamilton wins the title.

