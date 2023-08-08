"Very... very... Rare Crofty W": Fans divided by David Croft's comments against people who call Max Verstappen's dominance 'boring' 

Several F1 fans heaped praise on Sky Sports F1 commentator David Croft for standing up for Max Verstappen's current dominance in the sport.

Verstappen has formally cemented himself as the best driver on the grid over the past three seasons but his stats in 2023 have been simply outrageous. The Dutchman, who has won 10 out of 12 races, is currently on an eight-match winning streak. Many have mentioned that they are bored of watching the Red Bull driver win this season.

While appearing on the Sky Sports podcast, Croft spoke on the matter.

“All I would say is if you think the sight of cars going at 200 miles an hour plus, or doing 170 miles an hour through Maggotts and Becketts, or showing the most supreme engineering challenge, in the hands of some of the most talented human beings ever to grab hold of a steering wheel, where we’re at tracks where you’re millimeters away from ruining your afternoon for 70-odd laps in a race, if you think that’s boring, I can’t help you. I really can’t," he said.

“It is so so easy to run with the herd here and say ‘Oh it’s boring because Max keeps winning’. Why not marvel at the record? At the excellence, at the consistency and to be that good for so long. I couldn’t do it. Karun couldn’t do it. You know what it takes Karun to be that good and appreciate what we’re seeing because we’re not going to see it forever,” Croft added.

F1 fans took to social media to react to Croft's comments, with one claiming that it was rare for the Brit to side with Max Verstappen.

"Very... very... Rare Crofty W," the fan wrote.

Here are some more reactions:

Sanjiv @t3mporarybl1p @redbulletin It's boring because F1 is and always has been about the race to come first and you want to see a fight for first place in each race and ultimately the title. Simple.

John | Elite Life Lessons @elitelifelesson @redbulletin I give full credit to RB and Max for what they are doing this seasons and I’m a Lewis fan.



I agree with Crofty, there is something special about watching records being broken.

Ian McKelvey @ian_mckelvey @redbulletin I didn’t hear much whining about team dominance during LH’s time. I suspect that most of the present day whining is coming from those who support Merc.

Cal Nettle @CalNettle @redbulletin As much as it is boring that Red Bull are running away with it, you can’t help but admire how dominant they have been!

Red Bull team boss sympathizes with Sergio Perez for competing against Max Verstappen

Christian Horner stated that he has a lot of sympathy for Sergio Perez as he is trying his best to compete against his Red Bull teammate Max Verstappen.

"Being Max's teammate is never going to be an easy year. I think Checo has actually done very well in the last two and a half years to achieve and do what he's done," Horner said on ESPN Unlapped.

"That takes great mental resilience because not only has he got that data, he's staring down the barrel, he's got you guys [journalists] every weekend giving him grief saying 'Why are you not at your teammate's level?' Well, nobody's at his teammate's level. He's had a decent season, but anything compared to Max is secondary," he added.

It is true that going against Max Verstappen might be the hardest job in F1 right now.