×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Vettel ahead of Hamilton in final practice at Brazilian GP

Associated Press
NEWS
News
25   //    10 Nov 2018, 20:57 IST
AP Image

SAO PAULO (AP) — Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel had the fastest time Saturday at the final practice for the Brazilian Grand Prix.

The German went round in 1 minute, 7.948 seconds, with Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes 0.217 seconds behind.

Qualifying for Sunday's race is later Saturday.

Vettel finished behind Hamilton and his Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas in second practice on Friday.

This time Bottas was third, 0.517 seconds behind Vettel.

Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen was fourth, ahead of Red Bull's Max Verstappen, who led first practice on Friday.

The Brazilian race is the penultimate GP of the season. Mercedes leads Ferrari by 55 points in the constructors' title.

Associated Press
NEWS
Bottas edges teammate Hamilton in Brazilian GP practice
RELATED STORY
F1, Brazilian GP: 5 incredible World Championship finales...
RELATED STORY
Vettel fastest in 2nd practice session at Italian GP
RELATED STORY
F1 Brazilian GP: Top 5 title turnarounds at Interlagos
RELATED STORY
Vettel plays down Hamilton comments ahead of Italian GP
RELATED STORY
Raikkonen and Vettel top practice sessions for Ferrari
RELATED STORY
5 races that cost Sebastian Vettel the championship
RELATED STORY
Hamilton fastest, Vettel penalized at US Grand Prix practice
RELATED STORY
Hamilton fastest in practice for Japanese Grand Prix
RELATED STORY
F1 Raceweek: Vettel and Ferrari eye Interlagos lift -...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us