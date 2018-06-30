Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Bottas edges Hamilton as Mercedes takes front row in Austria

Associated Press
NEWS
News
58   //    30 Jun 2018, 20:01 IST
AP Image

SPIELBERG, Austria (AP) — Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas edged teammate Lewis Hamilton in qualifying on Saturday to secure pole position for the Austrian Grand Prix.

It is the third straight race where Mercedes has locked up the front row of the starting grid.

Bottas led Hamilton by 0.019 seconds to get his first pole of the season. The Finnish driver also started in front last year and went on to win the race.

Sebastian Vettel was more than three-tenths off the pace in third, followed by Ferrari teammate Kimi Raikkonen. Earlier Saturday, Vettel posted the fastest time in final practice. The German trails leader Hamilton by 14 points going into Sunday's ninth of 21 races.

Max Verstappen was fifth but his Red Bull teammate Daniel Ricciardo was beaten by Haas driver Romain Grosjean for sixth.

Hamilton, Bottas lead Austrian GP practice in upgraded cars
RELATED STORY
F1 Austrian GP: 5 races to remember including the 'Day of...
RELATED STORY
F1 Austrian GP: Top 5 Crashes at Red Bull Ring
RELATED STORY
F1 2018: Austrian Grand Prix- Where to watch? Live...
RELATED STORY
F1 2018: 5 Early Predictions for the Austrian GP
RELATED STORY
Hamilton wins French GP to retake lead in F1 title race
RELATED STORY
F1 2018: Mercedes look to continue Spielberg dominance -...
RELATED STORY
Hamilton tops charts on first day of French GP practice
RELATED STORY
Hamilton secures record-extending 75th pole at French GP
RELATED STORY
F1: Top 5 crashes of Max Verstappen with Vettel,...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us