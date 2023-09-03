"We can't be WWE": Toto Wolff shoots down Lewis Hamilton's call for FIA intervention to slow down Red Bull

Toto Wolff dismissed Lewis Hamilton’s suggestion of refining the sport to stop single-team dominance in the future. Speaking to media, including Sportskeeda, ahead of the 2023 Italian GP in Monza, the Austrian felt F1 cannot produce scripted entertainment.

Team principals including Christian Horner, Frederic Vasseur, and Andrea Stella were asked by Sportskeeda on Friday if a rule change to reduce Red Bull’s dominance would be fair.

While the Red Bull boss was not too worried about any amendments, Ferrari and McLaren were against any artificial tweaks and wanted to beat Red Bull on their merit. Along with the other two team principals, Horner expects the cars to converge before the 2024 season.

Asked by Sportskeeda if he agreed with other team bosses or Lewis Hamilton, Wolff said:

“As a team principal, I don't want to jump on the bandwagon that others have done in the past of saying we need to change the regulations because we can’t continue with the dominance of a team. If a team dominates with the way Max has done with Red Bull, then fair deuce, this is a meritocracy. As long as you complied with the regulations, technical, sporting, and financial, we just need to say well done.

"And it's up to us to catch up and if it takes a long time, then it takes a long time. But I remember people cried foul when it was us. Entertainment follows sport, not the other way around. We can’t be WWE and just scripted content. We don't want to be scripted content.”

Taking a subtle jibe at Red Bull on their behaviour and push to tweak the rules when Mercedes dominated, Wolff chose not to return the favour.

Prior to 2021, Horner had strongly campaigned against the Silver Arrows squad to stop their domination. A result of this was that the FIA passed a new floor rule in 2021, which slowed down Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes for the first part of the season.

With Red Bull dominating similarly, Wolff has raised the peace flag by appreciating Max Verstappen and Red Bull’s achievements on grounds of meritocracy.

The subject has been brought to light after Lewis Hamilton spoke to the media that there needs to be a discussion on eliminating one team's dominance from F1.

Mercedes boss feels 2021 floor rule was one of the reasons Lewis Hamilton lost the 2021 championship

Toto Wolff reflected upon the rule change introduced in the 2021 season, where there was a reduction in the length of their floor.

The Mercedes boss believes that apart from the controversial Abu Dhabi finale, they were severely impacted by the regulation. According to him, that made them lose performance for the first half of the season. He felt that the rule was primarily introduced to stop Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes from dominating.

Asked to reflect upon how the rule change affected Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes' performance in 2021, Wolff said:

“I think we lost the 2021 driver championship for many reasons, one was the final race. But we also lost it because those regulations were set in place to reduce the advantage we had. 2020 was a super dominant year for us. I think the best car we ever had. And then there was the end of the season change in regs by cutting the floor out. And that was to stop us and you could see the results in 2021.

"We were not as competitive as Red Bull was but in Silverstone, we unlocked more of the potential of the car and we were expecting to win the championship. But back in the day, these regs were clearly targeted to reestablish the pecking order.”

While most can witness Max Verstappen and Red Bull dominating, the same can’t be said for Sergio Perez. The Mexican is under threat from Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso for second place in the championship.

The Mercedes champion has stated before that second place in the championship is his primary goal, for which he expects a close fight across the remaining races on the calendar. The Spanish champion has stated before that the battle for second place could go down to the wire as the midfield continues to bunch up.