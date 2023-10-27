Max Verstappen reasoned the need for bodyguards to the 2023 Mexico GP, as a way of having a smoother weekend. Speaking to media including Sportskeeda ahead of the weekend, the Dutch champion dismissed claims of safety concerns for him.

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko had mentioned that Max Verstappen was going to be provided with bodyguards at the Mexican race, citing safety concerns. Fan behaviour at the Mexican GP in recent years has been a growing concern and even more with the rivalry brewing between the Dutchman and his teammate Sergio Perez, the local F1 hero.

Asked by Sportskeeda why he needed bodyguards or if he expected anything unsavory, Max Verstappen said:

“I mean, why not? Yeah, I mean, I have, of course, a bit more security here. But there are always a few countries around the world. And you know, where it's very busy also here in the paddock, for example, last year, it was really, really busy to get from your hospitality to the garage. And, yeah, it just helps also to just make it a little bit smoother on track, off track, you know, to your hotel, and stuff like that.”

Expand Tweet

Asked if he plans to carry a bodyguard more often, he said:

“Just whenever we think it's, it's, you know, just helping the general flow of the weekend.”

Asked if he felt safe in general in a venue like Mexico, Max Verstappen replied:

“I feel very safe. I mean, yesterday, I had a whole, you know, marketing day, and it's been honestly a great reception here like I've always had. So yeah, it's been good to be back.”

Answering Sportskeeda, Max Verstappen explained that the bodyguards were present to make the weekend logistics smoother, given the crowded paddock in Mexico. The Dutchman felt that in general the way from the hospitality to the garage can be crowded with fans or even the travel to the hotel and track.

On whether he would carry a bodyguard more often in the future, the double champion felt he might have a body guard at venues where it improves the flow of the weekend.

Although Marko mentioned safety concerns, the Red Bull champion claimed he felt safe in Mexico and was glad to be back. Having won two consecutive races at this track in a dominant fashion, his teammate’s fan base remains a concern.

The Austrian veteran told F1 Insider that despite Max Verstappen denying the need of a bodyguard it was their team’s job to be vigilant of his safety. The only driver to have a security detail at every race so far has been seven time world champion Lewis Hamilton, who has had a dedicated bodyguard for several years.

Max Verstappen explains the ‘Racepect’ hashtag and the rumors of rivalry with Sergio Perez

Max Verstappen feels the local campaign to fuel the rivalry with teammate Sergio Perez is fake. The Red Bull champion believes there has always been a camaraderie between the duo and they tend to share mutual respect on and off track.

After booing at the Austin race, the Milton Keynes squad have launched a campaign with the hashtag ‘Racepect’ to counter abuse and inappropriate fan behaviour at venues. The Dutchman felt the campaign is needed to raise awareness and improve fan behaviour in the sport.

Asked about the campaign targeting his rivalry with Perez, Max Verstappen said:

“Yeah, that's made up I mean, Checo and I we get on really well. And I mean, for us, I don't think there is any rivalry, of course, there is, as a driver on track, he always tried to be first or you try to be faster. But I think as we have a lot of respect for for each other, and we appreciate, you know, each other's performances. And I think it's a good thing that, you know, maybe starts here now. But it's not only you know here, I think in general, the behaviour of the crowd, you know, in some places, I think it can be a bit better. Of course, for example, in Austin, maybe it was a bit towards me, but in general, I think the behaviour of supporting your favourite driver is fine. But then I think you also have to respect the competition. But this is not only in our sport, you know, this, I think, is a general problem in a lot of sports that I think needs to be needs to be looked at and needs to be improved.”

Expand Tweet

Asked if the hashtag ‘Racepect’ suited him, he replied:

“It doesn’t need to suit me, it needs to suit the behaviour of the people.”

While the duo clashed in the 2022 season, in the 2023 season it has been a fairly dominant and unchallenged campaign for Max Verstappen. The Dutchman felt inappropriate fan behaviour has become a growing concern in sports apart from F1 and needs to be addressed and called out.

The triple champion felt it was important for fans to understand race rivalries and respect them. His British arch rival had to be escorted out of Brazil with a security detail in 2008, due to the death threats from Felipe Massa fans after clinching his maiden title.

Nevertheless, fan behaviour at F1 venues and the online abuse on social media remains a growing concern as the sport continues to grow in popularity.