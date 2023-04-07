AAS vs IDK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Mini Asia T10 Challenge, Qualifier 1 

The first qualifier of the Mini Asia T10 Challenge will see the Asian All-Stars (AAS) go up against the Indian Kings (IDK) at the Bayuemas Oval in Malaysia on Friday, April 7. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the AAS vs IDK Dream11 Prediction.

Asian All-Stars won six out of their 12 league-stage matches and finished third in the points table. They won their last match against the Pakistan Eagles by eight runs.

The Indian Kings, on the other hand, won four out of their 12 league-stage fixtures and finished fourth in the standings. They lost their last encounter against the Malaysian Hawks by nine wickets.

AAS vs IDK Match Details, Mini Asia T10 Challenge

The first qualifier of the Mini Asia T10 Challenge between AAS and IDK will be played on Friday, April 7, at the Bayuemas Oval in Malaysia. The match is set to take place at 9:15 am IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

AAS vs IDK, Mini Asia T10 Challenge, Qualifier 1

Date and Time: 7 April 2023, 9:15 am IST

Venue: Bayuemas Oval, Malaysia.

AAS vs IDK Pitch Report

The track at the Bayuemas Ground is a balanced one, where the batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, the pacers are also expected to find some movement with the new ball. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score at the venue being 90 runs.

IDK vs AAS probable playing 11s for today’s match

IDK Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

IDK Probable Playing 11

Yasir Shah-l, Devin Sehar, Bahar Ali, Saif Ul Islam, Mohsin Zaman, Simones Samsunder, Peter Issac, Yellappagari Chandramohan Reddy, Aaryan Amin PremJ, Mohammed Ilyas, Syed Hamza Mehmood.

AAS Injury/Team News

No major injury updates

AAS Probable Playing 11

Syed Rehmanatullah, Ariff Jamaluddin, Chandan Kumar, Ankit bipinchandra, Raj Kumar Rajendran, Shaheer Kanee Poyil, Karthik Pasupuleti, S-Moses Samraj, Rajat Kumar Barik, Botla-Manoj Kumar, Vignesh Vishwanath.

IDK vs AAS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Aslam Khan Malik (11 matches, 212 runs, Strike Rate: 232.97)

Aslam is no doubt the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high of playing a big knock. He has scored 212 runs at a strike rate of 232.97 in 11 matches.

Top Batter pick

S-Moses Samraj (10 matches, 245 runs and 5 wickets, Strike Rate: 140.80 and Economy Rate: 7.46)

Samraj is a power-packed player who can assist your fantasy team with his all-round ability. He has scored 245 runs in 10 matches, while also scalping five wickets at an economy rate of 7.46.

Top All-rounder pick

Prashant Pawar (11 matches, 66 runs and 19 wickets, Strike Rate: 115.79 and Economy Rate: 6.64)

Prashant could be a wise multiplier choice because of his all-round abilities. He has scored 66 runs while scalping 19 wickets at an economy rate of 6.64 in 11 matches.

Top Bowler pick

Rajat Kumar Barik (9 matches, 10 wickets, Economy Rate: 10.31)

Rajat is a quality bowler who has been scalping wickets regularly. He has fetched 10 wickets in nine matches at an economy rate of 10.31.

AAS vs IDK match captain and vice-captain choices

Prashant Pawar

Prashant is a dependable bet for the captaincy armband. He has scored 66 runs and taken 19 wickets in 11 matches.

Rahim Khan Malik

Rahim can prove to be a valuable asset to have in your fantasy team. He has scored 107 runs in 10 matches at a strike rate of 144.59, while also scalping nine wickets.

5 Must-picks with player stats for AAS vs IDK Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Prashant Pawar: 66 runs and 19 wickets in 11 matches

S-Mose Samraj: 245 runs and 5 wickets in 10 matches

Amir Khan Malik: 9 wickets and 140 runs in 11 matches

Aslam Khan Malik: 212 runs in 11 matches

Rahim Khan Malik: 107 runs and 9 wickets in 10 matches

AAS vs IDK match expert tips

Prashant Pawar could prove to be a wise multiplier choice as he has been in red-hot form in the Mini Asia T10 Challenge.

AAS vs IDK Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Qualifier 1, Head to Head League

AAS vs IDK Dream11 Prediction Team, Qualifier 1, Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Aslam Khan Malik

Batters: Mohsin Zaman, Peter Issac, S-Moses Samraj

All-rounders: Prashant Pawar (c), Rahim Khan Malik (vc), Chandan Kumar

Bowlers: Amir Khan Malik, Aaryan Amin PremJ, Subhani Shaik, Rajat Kumar Barik

AAS vs IDK Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Qualifier 1, Grand League

AAS vs IDK Dream11 Prediction Team, Qualifier 1, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Aslam Khan Malik

Batters: Mohsin Zaman, S-Moses Samraj

All-rounders: Prashant Pawar (c), Rahim Khan Malik, Chandan Kumar

Bowlers: Amir Khan Malik (vc), Aaryan Amin PremJ, Kishan Kumar Ananthan, Botla-Manoj Kumar, Rajat Kumar Barik.

Poll : 0 votes