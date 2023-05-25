BAR vs TRK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Bulgaria T10, Match 17

The 17th match of the ECS Bulgaria T10 will see the Barbarians squaring off against MU Trakia (BAR vs TRK) on Thursday, May 25. The National Sports Academy Vasil Levski in Sofia will host this contest.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the BAR vs TRK Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

The Barbarians have won three of their last four matches. They have quite some momentum on their side heading into this game and will look to secure another win on Thursday.

MU Trakia, on the other hand, have won three of their last six matches of the season. They have stumbled a little at times and will need to be at their best to come away with a victory in this ECS Bulgaria T10 contest.

MU Trakia will give it their all to win the match, but the Barbarians are expected to win what is expected to be a nail-biting encounter.

BAR vs TRK Match Details

The 17th match of the ECS Bulgaria T10 will be played on Thursday, May 25, at the National Sports Academy Vasil Levski in Sofia. The game is set to take place at 1:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: Barbarians vs MU Trakia, Match 17, ECS Bulgaria T10.

Date and Time: May 25, 2023, Thursday; 1:30 PM IST.

Venue: National Sports Academy Vasil Levski, Sofia.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the National Sports Academy Vasil Levski in Sofia looks good for the bowlers. However, batsmen who are tactically adept and naturally talented will be able to score on this surface if they get past the new ball.

Both teams will likely prefer to bat second on this used wicket. The last match played on this pitch was between Medical University Sofia and MU Plovdiv, where a total of 212 runs were scored for the loss of 11 combined wickets.

BAR vs TRK Form Guide

Barbarians - Won three of their last four matches.

MU Trakia - Won three of their last six matches.

BAR vs TRK Probable Playing XI

BAR Playing XI

No injury updates for the Barbarians heading into this important fixture.

Mohammad Fayyaz, Dimo Nikolov (c), Usman ul Haq, Umer Farooq, Hristo Ivanov, Agagyul Ahmadhel, Vasil Hristov (wk), Safeer Ahmed, Omer Malik, Shabbir Esmail, Mario Berberyan.

TRK Playing XI

No injury updates for MU Trakia ahead of what is a must-win ECS Bulgaria T10 contest.

Dave Patel, Majid Ali, Waleed Khan (c), Zaid Soulat (wk), Abdur Khan, Lawangin Mukhtar, Abbas Zaidi, Arya Raikundalia, Sanchit Saini, Rizwan Ali, Ibrahim Butt.

BAR vs TRK Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

U Farooq

U Farooq is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for your BAR vs TRK Dream11 fantasy team. He will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well as he has been in good form. Farroq is thus expected to play well in this match.

Z Soulat is another good option for you to consider adding to your team for Thursday's match.

Batters

M Ul Haq

A Raikundalia and M Ul Haq are the two best batter picks for your Dream11 team for this match. M Ali played exceptionally well in the last series, so he could also prove to be a good pick for this ECS Bulgaria T10 fixture.

All-rounders

A Ahmadhel

D Krasimirov and A Ahmadhel are the best all-rounder picks for your BAR vs TRK Dream11 fantasy team. The duo are expected to bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs, thus maximizing their points potential.

M Fayyaz is another good option for you to consider adding to your fantasy team for this match.

Bowlers

D Patel

The top bowler picks for your Dream11 outfit for this match are S Saini and D Patel. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches and are also expected to bowl in the death overs, improving their chances of picking up wickets.

W Khan is another good option for your fantasy team for this ECS Bulgaria T10 encounter.

BAR vs TRK match captain and vice-captain choices

A Ahmadhel

A Ahmadhel will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for your BAR vs TRK Dream 11 fantasy team's captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in this match and has gained 294 points in his last four matches.

D Patel

Since the pitch will offer something for the bowlers while also assisting set batters, you can make D Patel the captain of your grand league outfit for this match. He will bat in the middle order and bowl crucial overs for his team, which should help him pick up plenty of points in both departments.

Patel has accumulated 421 points in his last six matches in the ECS Bulgaria T10.

5 Must-Picks for BAR vs TRK, Match 17

D Patel

S Saini

D Krasimirov

W Khan

A Ahmadhel

Barbarians vs MU Trakia Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain of your BAR vs TRK Dream11 fantasy team is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Barbarians vs MU Trakia Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Barbarians vs MU Trakia Dream11 Fantasy Team - Suggestion #1 (Head to head League)

Wicket-keeper: U Farooq.

Batters: M Ul Haq, A Raikundalia, M Ali.

All-rounders: A Ahmadhel, M Fayyaz, D Krasimirov Nikolov.

Bowlers: W Khan, D Patel, S Saini, O Malik.

Barbarians vs MU Trakia Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Barbarians vs MU Trakia Dream11 Fantasy Team - Suggestion #2 (Grand League)

Wicket-keeper: U Farooq.

Batters: M Ul Haq, A Raikundalia.

All-rounders: A Ahmadhel, M Fayyaz, D Krasimirov Nikolov.

Bowlers: W Khan, D Patel, S Saini, O Malik, A Khan.

