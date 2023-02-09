BBE-W vs BB-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Baroda Women's T20 Challenge, Match 8

The eighth game of the Baroda Women's T20 Challenge will see Baroda Believers Women (BBE-W) go up against Baroda Bravers Women (BB-W) at the Infipro Sports Academy in Vadodara on Thursday (February 9).

Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the BBE-W vs BB-W Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and pitch report.

Baroda Believers have lost two games and are at the bottom of the points table. They lost their last game against Baroda Believers by six wickets. The Baroda Bravers, meanwhile, have won one of their two games and are fourth in the points table. They lost their last game against Baroda Avengers by seven wickets.

BBE-W vs BB-W Match Details

The eighth game of the Baroda Women's T20 Challenge will be played on February 9 at the Infipro Sports Academy, Vadodara at 12:30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: BBE-W vs BB-W, Baroda Women's T20 Challenge, Match 8

Date and Time: February, 2023, 12:30 pm IST

Venue: Infipro Sports Academy, Vadodara.

BBE-W vs BB-W Pitch Report

The track at the Infipro Sports Academy Ground is a bowling-friendly one. Pacers are expected to dominate proceedings. Batters will have to bide some time in the middle before shifting gears. Chasing should be the preferred option, with the average first innings score at the venue being 90 runs.

BBE-W vs BB-W Form Guide (Last Match)

Baroda Believers Women: L

Baroda Bravers Women: L

BBE-W vs BB-W probable playing XIs for today’s match

BBE-W Injury/Team News

No major injury updates

BBE-W Probable Playing XI

Nishitha Khatik, Trupti Kadam, Rhia Trivedi, Bhumi Rathod(C), Nirali Makwana, Akshra Tiwari, Bansari Rathod, Janvi Raval, Sneha Bariya, Riya Gautam, Shreya Patel

BB-W Injury/Team News

No major injury updates

BB-W Probable Playing XI

Krima Panchal, Aarti Purabia, Ashiya Parvin, Hetaxi Patel(C), Trisha Patel, Khushi Prajapati, Jorita Shingarpure, Surbhi Chauhan Shishupal, Arya Mehta, Riddhi Singh, Kalyani Shelkar

BBE-W vs BB-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Nishat Changiwala (2 matches, 20 runs, Strike Rate: 64.52)

She's a decent wicketkeeper pick, having scored 20 runs in two Baroda T20 Challenge games at a strike rate of 64.52.

Top Batter pick

Hetaxi Patel (2 matches, 42 runs and 2 wickets, Strike Rate: 73.68 and Economy Rate: 7.00)

She's is a well-balanced player and batd in the top order and also bowls some overs. She has scored 42 runs at a strike rate of 73.68 in two games and scalped two wickets at an economy rate of 7.00.

Top All-rounder pick

Akshra Tiwari (2 matches, 5 wickets and 54 runs, Economy Rate: 13.00 and Strike Rate: 96.43)

She can change the complexion of the game with both bat and ball. She has scored 54 runs and picked up five wickets in two games.

Top Bowler pick

Nishitha Khatik (2 matches, 3 wickets and 17 runs, Economy Rate: 12.50 and Strike Rate: 48.57)

Khatik is a quality bowler who can provide regular breakthroughs for Baroda Believers. She has picked up three wickets in two games and scored 17 runs.

BBE-W vs BB-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Akshra Tiwari

She could be a brilliant captaincy pick. She has scored 54 runs at a strike rate of 96.43 in two games and also picked up five wickets.

Surbhi Chauhan Shishupal

She could be a wise multiplier choice because of her all-round abilities. She has scored six runs and scalped two wickets in as many games.

Five Must-picks with players stats for BBE-W vs BB-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Akshra Tiwari: 54 runs and 5 wickets in 2 matches

Sneha Bariya: 3 wickets and 7 runs in 17 matches

Hetaxi Patel: 42 runs and 2 wickets in 2 matches

Nishitha Khatik: 17 runs and 3 wickets in 2 matches

Surbhi Chauhan Shishupal: 2 wickets and 6 runs in 2 matches

BBE-W vs BB-W match expert tips

Akshra Tiwari could prove to be a wise multiplier choice, as she has been in incredible form with both bat and ball.

BBE-W vs BB-W Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 8, Head-to-Head League

BBE-W vs BB-W Dream11 Prediction - Baroda Women's T20 Challenge

BBE-W vs BB-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeeper: Nishat Changiwala

Batters: Hetaxi Patel, Ashiya Parvin, Sneha Bariya, Pankti Manoj Rana

All-rounders: Surbhi Chauhan Shishupal, Akshra Tiwari, Trisha Patel

Bowlers: Riddhi Singh, Arya Mehta, Nishitha Khatik

BBE-W vs BB-W Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 8, Grand League

BBE-W vs BB-W Dream11 Prediction - Baroda Women's T20 Challenge

BBE-W vs BB-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Shreya Patel

Batters: Hetaxi Patel, Sneha Bariya, Pankti Manoj Rana

All-rounders: Surbhi Chauhan Shishupal, Akshra Tiwari, Trisha Patel

Bowlers: Riddhi Singh, Arya Mehta, Nishitha Khatik, Bhumi Rathod.

