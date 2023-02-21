BCC vs WGC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today’s Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Guwahati Premier League, Match 7

Bud CC (BCC) will go up against West Guwahati Club (WGC) in the seventh game of the Guwahati Premier League at the Judges Field in Guwahati on Wednesday (February 22). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the game, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and pitch report.

Bud CC have won two games and are atop the points table. They won their last game against Nabajyoti Club by 34 runs. West Guwahati, meanwhile, have lost both games and are languishing at the bottom of the points table. They lost their last game against Nabajyoti Club by 19 runs.

BCC vs WGC Match Details

The seventh game of the Guwahati Premier League will be played on February 22 at the Judges Field, Guwahati, at 10:00 am IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda live score section.

Match: BCC vs WGC, Guwahati Premier League, Match 7

Date and Time: February 22, 2023; 10:00 am IST

Venue: Judges Field, Guwahati

BCC vs WGC Pitch Report

The track at the Judges Field is a balanced one, where batters get full value for their shots. Pacers are also expected to get some movement with the new ball. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first innings score being 131.

Last 5 Matches (Guwahati Premier League)

Matches won by batting first: 2

Matches won by bowling first: 3

Average first innings score: 131

Average second innings score: 129

BCC vs WGC Form Guide (Guwahati Premier League)

BCC: W-W

WGC: L-L

BCC vs WGC probable playing XIs for today’s match

BCC Injury/Team News

No major injury updates

BCC Probable Playing XI

Erik Roy, Rishav Das, Hardeep Singh, Rohit Singh, Jitu Ali, Riyan Parag, Swarupam Purkayastha, Kaushik Giri, Pushparaj Sharma, Sundeep Rabha, Nipan Deka

WGC Injury/Team News

No major injury updates

WGC Probable Playing XI

Abhishek Thakuri, Ayush Agarwal, Subham Mandal, Rameez Rabbani, Jay Borah, Nihar Narah, Abir Chakraborty, Amit Yadav, Mekhail Doley, Kankan Kalita, Shubham Kumar Gupta

BCC vs WGC Dream 11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Abhishek Thakuri (2 matches, 17 runs, Strike Rate: 141.67)

Thakuri has a safe pair of gloves behind the wicket and can fetch you hefty fantasy points. He has scored 17 runs in two games.

Top Batter Pick

Swarupam Purkayastha (2 matches, 60 runs, Strike Rate: 157.89)

Purkayastha has been batting well recently and has amassed 60 runs in two games. He should be included in your fantasy team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Riyan Parag (2 matches, 90 runs and 7 wickets, Strike Rate: 176.47 and Economy Rate: 7.88)

Parag has smashed 90 runs and scalped seven wickets in two games. He's surely a must-have pick.

Top Bowler Pick

Nipan Deka (2 matches, 5 wickets, Economy Rate: 6.14)

Deka has been sensational in the last two games, scalping five wickets at an economy of 6.14. He's a lock-pick in your fantasy team.

BCC vs WGC match Captain and Vice-captain choices

Riyan Parag

Parag, with the form he is in, is the ideal captaincy pick. He has amassed 90 runs and taken seven wickets in two games.

Kaushik Giri

Giri is a quality all-rounder who can impact games from both ends. He has scored 35 runs in two games and can be considered for captaincy roles.

Five Must-pick players with stats for BCC vs WGC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Abhishek Thakuri 17 runs in 2 matches

Swarupam Purkayastha 60 runs in 2 matches

Riyan Parag 90 runs and 7 wickets in 2 matches

Nipan Deka 5 wickets in 2 matches

Kaushik Giri 35 runs in 2 matches

BCC vs WGC Match Expert Tips

Riyan Parag could prove to be a wise multiplier choice, as he can contribute at a high level with both bat and ball.

Take your fantasy game to the next level, For more expert tips and suggestions on this BCC vs WGC game, click here,

BCC vs WGC Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 7, Head-to-Head League

BCC vs WGC Dream11 Prediction - Guwahati Premier League

BCC vs WGC Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeeper: Abhishek Thakuri

Batters: Swarupam Purkayastha, Rishav Das, Hardeep Singh, Subham Mandal, Rameez Rabbani

All-rounders: Riyan Parag, Kaushik Giri, Abir Chakraborty

Bowlers: Pushparaj Sharma, Nipan Deka

BCC vs WGC Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 7, Grand League

BCC vs WGC Dream11 Prediction - Guwahati Premier League

BCC vs WGC Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Abhishek Thakuri

Batters: Swarupam Purkayastha, Rishav Das, Subham Mandal, Nihar Narah

All-rounders: Riyan Parag, Kaushik Giri, Abir Chakraborty

Bowlers: Pushparaj Sharma, Nipan Deka, Mekhail Doley

